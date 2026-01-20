Niko Kovac is reportedly open to managing in England, with Manchester United showing strong interest as they search for a permanent head coach

Kovac has an impressive record at Borussia Dortmund, highlighting his consistency and ability to deliver results

While Kovac is a leading candidate, United are also considering Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi

Manchester United have reportedly added Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac to their shortlist as they search for a permanent replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed earlier this month, leaving the Red Devils in a transitional phase under Michael Carrick, who has been appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Niko Kovac emerges as a top contender to take over Manchester United. Image credit: Christof Koepsel

Source: Getty Images

Kovac could become next Man United manager

According to the Manchester Evening News, Kovac is open to the possibility of managing in the Premier League. While he previously declined an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, England is said to be his preferred long-term destination.

The Croatian manager brings a wealth of experience at the top level, having held positions at Bayern Munich, AS Monaco, and with the Croatian national team.

United are understood to have already made initial enquiries regarding Kovac’s situation at Dortmund.

The 52-year-old is approaching his first anniversary with the German side, where he has maintained an impressive record of over two points per game, underscoring his credentials as a proven winner in competitive leagues.

Potential links with Manchester United could smooth the path for Kovac should a move materialise. He reportedly maintains a professional relationship with United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, which may work in his favour during negotiations.

However, Kovac remains contracted to Dortmund until 2027, meaning any appointment before that date would likely require a substantial compensation package.

According to Wikipedia, Kovac has overseen 52 matches at Borussia Dortmund, securing 30 victories, 13 draws, and suffering just 9 defeats, as of January 20, 2026.

His tenure has been marked by consistency and tactical discipline, maintaining an average of over two points per game. This record highlights his ability to deliver results in a highly competitive environment.

Nico Kovac is not the only high-profile candidate on United’s radar. England manager Thomas Tuchel and Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are also understood to be under consideration for the permanent role.

England manager Thomas Tuchel. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick’s interim spell could serve as an extended audition, giving the club time to assess whether he could lead the team beyond this season.

As United weigh their options, Kovac represents a blend of tactical acumen, experience at elite clubs, and a desire to test himself in the Premier League. Whether the club opts to pursue him immediately or waits to explore other options, his name is firmly in the mix for the Old Trafford hot seat.

