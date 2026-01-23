Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with Liverpool for Andy Robertson, sparking speculation over a surprise Premier League transfer

The Scotland captain is weighing his future as limited game time at Anfield puts his World Cup plans under the spotlight

Robertson’s potential exit could force Liverpool into the transfer market, with Spurs monitoring the situation closely

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened discussions with Liverpool as they explore a possible move for experienced left-back Andy Robertson, signalling early intent ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Scotland captain is approaching the final months of his contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson is on Tottenham's radar. Image credit: TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking recently, Robertson admitted he is still weighing up his next steps, as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future on Merseyside.

This season has seen a noticeable reduction in Robertson’s role in Liverpool’s Premier League campaign. He has made only four league starts so far, a situation that has raised concerns for the defender as he looks to secure regular minutes in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Tottenham open talks with Liverpool for Robertson

According to the BBC, Spurs have formally sounded out Liverpool over a potential deal, although negotiations remain at an early stage and no agreement has yet been reached.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in July 2017 for just £8 million during Jürgen Klopp’s tenure and went on to become one of the most influential full-backs in the club’s modern history.

Over nearly eight years, he has amassed 363 appearances for the Reds, playing a central role in their domestic and European dominance.

His latest outing came as a substitute in Liverpool’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley on January 17.

Before that match, head coach Arne Slot highlighted Robertson’s continued importance to the squad, commending his professionalism after losing his regular starting spot to summer arrival Milos Kerkez.

Should Liverpool decide to sanction Robertson’s departure, Kerkez would currently stand as Slot’s only senior left-back option. However, sources suggest the club could respond by recalling Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma to maintain depth in that position.

At Tottenham, left-back is not an area of urgent need, at least on paper. The club recently completed the signing of Brazilian youngster Souza, while Destiny Udogie has been Thomas Frank’s first-choice option this season.

Djed Spence also provides cover on the flank. That said, the Europa League champions have suffered a setback with Ben Davies, who fractured his ankle on Sunday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Robertson’s pedigree is unquestionable. During his time at Liverpool, he has collected nine major trophies, including Premier League and Champions League honours, cementing his status as one of the club’s most decorated modern-era players.

Andy Robertson. Image credit: TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool stats

Since arriving from Hull City in 2017, Andy Robertson has scored 12 goals and registered 68 assists in 363 appearances for Liverpool, according to Transfermarkt.

His trophy haul includes the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup, among other major honours.

