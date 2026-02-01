A report from Spain claims a Real Madrid dressing-room figure has raised concerns to Álvaro Arbeloa about Jude Bellingham’s role in the team’s struggles during a difficult season

The tension follows Madrid’s 4–2 Champions League defeat to Benfica, after which Bellingham publicly criticized the team’s lack of effort in key basics like duels and pressing

The report says firm decisions have been urged, stressing that no player should be guaranteed a place if performance and commitment levels drop

A Real Madrid player reportedly believes Jude Bellingham has become part of the team’s problems and has voiced those concerns to Álvaro Arbeloa, according to a striking report from Spain.

Madrid are going through a difficult season, having seen Xabi Alonso leave after taking charge last summer.

Thibaut Courtois Blasts Jude Bellingham's 'Attitude' at Real Madrid

The White Angels trail Barcelona in La Liga and suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, which consigned them to a knockout phase play-off instead of automatic qualification to the next round.

Los Blancos missed out on a top-eight finish and slipped up in Portugal, where they were beaten 4-2 by José Mourinho’s side. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a dramatic late goal to seal the result, setting up a two-legged rematch with Arbeloa’s team for a place in the last 16.

After the game, Bellingham - who played the full match - was openly critical of the team’s display.

“It’s horrible to lose like this, in this manner,” he said. “Running out of words for these games now, we’ll have to review it tomorrow and look at the goals we conceded and things like that but yeah… Not much to say right now, it’s still a bit raw. Don’t know what to think. “They won all the duels, ran harder, pressed better, landed on second balls—the basic things that we don’t do well. We have so much talent and players that can produce magic out of nowhere, but if you don’t do the basic things, you’re going to get punished.”

Courtois slams Bellingham attitude

However, Thibaut Courtois is said to feel Bellingham’s “attitude cannot continue,” with Spanish outlet Nacional claiming the veteran goalkeeper has urged Arbeloa to “take action once and for all and set boundaries.”

According to the report, Courtois believes the England international “easily loses focus, doesn’t contribute defensively, and when he’s not producing offensively, offers nothing to the team.”

The publication adds that the situation is beginning to cause unrest in the dressing room, with Courtois calling for firm sporting decisions from Arbeloa, who replaced Alonso. The Belgian international reportedly wants Bellingham to be dropped if his performances do not improve.

An excerpt from Nacional stated:

“In his conversation with Arbeloa, Courtois was clear. This isn’t a personal issue or a direct conflict with Bellingham, but a strictly professional matter. The Belgian understands that no one can consider themselves untouchable and that performance should determine the starting lineups. If Bellingham isn’t working hard and committed, he should be benched.”

