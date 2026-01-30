Karim Benzema refused to play in Al-Ittihad’s recent match against Al Fateh after being left unhappy with a new contract proposal from the club

The offer reportedly involved no traditional salary, with payment structured around image rights instead, something the French striker is not willing to accept

His future is now uncertain, with the Ballon d’Or winner said to feel disrespected and potentially heading toward becoming a high-profile free agent if no agreement is reached

Karim Benzema’s future in the Saudi Pro League appeared increasingly uncertain after reports emerged that the French striker declined to take part in his club’s recent fixture against Al Fateh.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner made the move to the Middle East in 2023, ending his 14-year spell with Real Madrid, but his time at Al-Ittihad now seemed to be nearing its end with his current deal due to run out in June.

The club had endured an underwhelming campaign, sitting sixth in the Saudi Pro League after 18 matches, and without Benzema on the pitch on Thursday, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

Benzema unhappy over ‘promises’ at Al-Ittihad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, supported reports from French outlet L’Equipe that Benzema felt let down by a new contract proposal from the club. The dissatisfaction reportedly prompted him to inform club officials that he did not wish to feature in Thursday’s game.

Romano explained:

“Karim Benzema received a new contract proposal from Al Ittihad that is not what he expected. Benzema feels the promises coming from the club since last summer were different about a new contract.”

Further details of the offer also surfaced. Al-Ittihad were said to have suggested a structure in which the former Real Madrid star would continue playing without receiving a standard salary, instead being compensated through image rights payments. Romano added:

“The contract proposal he received was to continue at the club and sign a new deal beyond June 2026, when his contract expires. But, basically, playing for free without any extra money, but just paid his image rights immediately.

“So this would be the structure of a new contract proposed by Al-Ittihad. Karim Benzema will not accept this solution. So what’s happening is that Benzema in the last 24 hours communicated that he doesn’t want to be part of the squad for this matchday.”

Last season, the experienced forward delivered 30 goal contributions, 21 goals and nine assists, in 29 league appearances as Al-Ittihad surged to the title.

He had remained influential this term as well, netting 16 goals across all competitions.

Benzema - One of football’s highest earners

ESPN reported that the 38-year-old felt “disrespected” by the situation, a reaction that may be linked to his status among the sport’s top earners. Benzema was currently the third-highest-paid footballer in the world, earning over £85 million per year, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (£194m) and Lionel Messi (£96.9m) ahead of him.

It was also claimed that Benzema had been training separately while weighing up his next move. Unless an agreement could be reached, he would become one of the biggest-name free agents available in the summer.

