Semenyo hits the ground running with three goals in his first four Manchester City games after his January move from Bournemouth

The Ghanaian announced himself in style by scoring in City’s 2–0 win over Wolves, proving he can deliver in big league moments

Semenyo’s power, pace and directness give Pep Guardiola a different attacking option from City’s usual technical profiles

Backed by praise from Ghanaian journalist Nana Asare, Semenyo’s early form suggests he can be key for Ghana at the 2026 WC

Antoine Semenyo’s January move from Bournemouth to Manchester City already looks like one of the smartest pieces of business of the winter window.

The Ghanaian forward has wasted no time announcing himself at the Etihad, scoring three goals in his first four appearances and instantly adding a new dimension to Pep Guardiola’s attack.

Antoine Semenyo is off to an impressive start at Manchester City. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s most eye-catching contribution so far came on January 24, when he found the net in City’s 2–0 Premier League victory over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium, according to Flashscore.

Calm in front of goal and fearless in his movement, the 26-year-old played with the confidence of someone who believes he belongs at the very top.

For a player stepping up from Bournemouth to Pep Guardiola's serial winners, the transition has looked remarkably smooth, as noted by Man City's official website.

Semenyo’s blend of power, pace, and direct running has offered Guardiola something slightly different from City’s usual profile of attackers, stretching defences vertically and creating space for others to thrive.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Nana Asare, based in the United States, believes Semenyo’s early impact is no coincidence.

“Semenyo has always had the tools to succeed at the highest level. What we are seeing at Manchester City is a player who trusts his ability and is now surrounded by elite football intelligence. His confidence is growing with every game.”

Antoine Seemnyo of Manchester City. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

City fans hail Semenyo's form

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo’s electric start at Manchester City has sparked lively debate among supporters, with many fans already convinced the Ghanaian forward could become a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

@AprilFinest:

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t fully convinced when we signed Semenyo, but he’s completely won me over already. Three goals in four games is no joke, especially when you consider how hard it is to break into this City side.''

@EssienBa:

''What I love most is his directness, he doesn’t overthink things. He runs at defenders, takes responsibility, and actually looks hungry. That Wolves goal felt like a proper statement.”

@TheBoyy:

“Semenyo brings something we’ve been missing for a while, a bit of raw power and unpredictability. Everyone knows City can pass teams to death, but sometimes you just need someone who can bulldoze through a defence or arrive in the box with intent.''

Semenyo among Premier League top scorers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest Premier League top scorers chart, highlighting Antoine Semenyo’s impressive rise among the division’s elite forwards.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland leads the standings with 20 goals, followed by Igor Thiago of Brentford on 16, with Semenyo sitting close behind in third place on 11 strikes.

Source: YEN.com.gh