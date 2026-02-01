Ghanaian coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has shared how his players were banned from saying Christian prayers in camp

The former Kotoko and Tema Youth coach worked with various clubs in Ghana and was once coach of the Ghana U17 team

Laryea Kingston, Ghana's immediate past U17coach, has accused the Ghana Football Association of interference

Former Ghana U17 coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has disclosed that he coached a club in the country that prevented players from saying Christian prayers.

His comment comes following ex-footballer Laryea Kingston's complaints over interference in his work as Ghana U17 coach.

Opeele Boateng coached Asante Kotoko, Tema Youth and King Faisal during his days in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the coach, one of the teams he managed prevented his players from offering Christian prayers apart from Muslim supplications.

“Then Laryea [Kingston] can't be a coach in Ghana. Does he know what we've been through at local clubs? A club I was coaching banned Christian prayers; I was only allowed to permit Muslim prayers,” Opeele wrote on X.

“We've seen a lot, including player selection interference. We go through worse in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Kingston resigned from his post halfway through the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations after the Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

"If you don't win the game against Ivory Coast tomorrow, your coach is going to lose his job. It’s a threat," Kingston told Joy Sports.

"At that moment, I realized the environment wasn’t good for me."

The former Hearts of Oak player currently works in the United States with RPS Academies.

Kingston ready for Black Stars jobs

The Ghanaian football legend has disclosed his readiness to take over the top job.

According to Laryea, he is qualified to lead the senior national team, the Black Stars.

“For me, I’m Ghanaian, and even today, whether at the FA or in Ghana, I believe I can still contribute to Ghanaian soccer. That is something close to my heart, a goal I want to achieve. If I receive a call to come back and continue where I left off, why not?” Kingston said.

“I feel ready to reach the top with the senior national team. My strengths have evolved from development to management. I understand how to manage both individual players and the group as a whole. If given the opportunity, I’m ready. Even today, if I receive a call to support any of the national teams, I’m more than willing to return because that’s what I want to do,” he added.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

