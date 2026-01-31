Semenyo must wait until the Round of 16 to feature for Manchester City, giving him time to settle and build rhythm

His strong start in the Premier League positions Semenyo as a potential key player for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian coach Sarpong said the temporary European absence could sharpen Semenyo’s focus and confidence for big matches

Antoine Seemnyo has tallied three goals in his first four games for Guardiola's Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo’s dream start to life at Manchester City has come with one frustrating caveat, as he is yet to make his UEFA Champions League debut for the club.

Despite scoring three goals in four matches, including a Premier League strike against Wolves on January 24, City are unable to register the Ghanaian until the Round of 16.

Despite the UCL setback, it has sharpened focus on what could lie ahead, both for Manchester City in Europe and for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Semenyo’s performances since joining from Bournemouth have underlined his readiness for elite football. Strong, direct, and increasingly composed, he has adapted quickly to the demands of Guardiola’s system.

With City set to compete in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Semenyo's potential availability represents a major boost for the Premier League side.

For Ghana, however, the implications are enormous. A confident, in-form Semenyo could be a central figure for the Black Stars at the upcoming World Cup, where expectations will be high.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghana's Gariba Raubil on Semenyo's campaign so far, J.E Sarpong, the respected Ghanaian football coach, sees a clear connection between Semenyo’s club form and Ghana’s global ambitions.

“This period at Manchester City is crucial for Semenyo. If he keeps this level and then explodes in the Champions League knockouts, it sends a powerful message. Ghana need players who arrive at the World Cup battle-tested and fearless.”

Sarpong also believes the delay in European involvement could work in Semenyo’s favour. Rather than being rushed into high-pressure Champions League nights, the forward has been given time to settle, build rhythm, and earn trust within the squad.

“I actually think the delay in European action could be a blessing in disguise for Semenyo,” Sarpong explained.

“Joining Manchester City mid-season and jumping straight into the Champions League is a lot of pressure for any player, even a talented one like him.

''By having a few weeks to settle into the squad, understand Pep Guardiola’s system, and build chemistry with his teammates, Semenyo can approach the knockout stage with confidence and rhythm.

''This period allows him to grow into the role rather than being thrown into high-stakes matches before he’s fully ready. When he finally steps onto the European stage, he’ll be sharper, more composed, and better prepared to make an immediate impact for City.”

