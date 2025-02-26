Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared his experience playing at the FIFA World Cup

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder was part of Ghana's squad at the tournament in Qatar in 2022

Kudus, who now plays his club football in England for West Ham, rates the FIFA World Cup ahead of the UEFA Champions League

Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus insists the FIFA World Cup is the best football competition in the world.

The 24-year-old represented Ghana at the World Cup for the first time in 2022, going on to make a significant mark at the tournament in Qatar.

Kudus scored two goals and added an assist in three matches as Ghana suffered an early exit from the competition, failing to go beyond the group stage.

In an interview with Rising Ballers, Kudus disclosed that it was the best competition he has participated in, ranking it above the UEFA Champions League.

"It was really nice. I think the World Cup is the best football tournament. The Champions League is up there but the World Cup was just different in Qatar, my for the first time," he told Rising Ballers in an interview.

"My family flew all the way to support so it was an amazing feeling.

"We didn’t go as far as I would have loved us to go but it was nice to experience the World Cup. To be part of it was great," he added.

The Black Stars will be hoping to make a return to the World Cup in 2026, with the qualifiers resuming in March.

Kudus dazzles in first major tournament

Kudus, who had missed the Africa Cup of Nations a year earlier due to injury, gear up for his first major tournament with the Black Stars in sensational form for his then club Ajax.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate came to the tournament as Ghana's best player and all eyes were on the talented attacking midfielder, who had been linked with Barcelona and Liverpool.

In his first game, Kudus matched the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, delivering the assist for Andre Ayew's strike. Ghana narrowly lost to Portugal 3-2.

However, the second game got him hog the headlines, scoring a brace as Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage. Kudus was named Man of the match in that game.

In the final group game against Uruguay, Kudus won a penalty, which the Black Stars failed to capitalise on after captain Ayew missed from the spot. Ghana went on to lose 2-0 and failing to progress beyond the group stage.

Kudus opens up on fame

