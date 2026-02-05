Arsenal and Manchester City are set to clash in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final on March 22 at Wembley Stadium

The Gunners booked their spot with a 4-2 aggregate win over Chelsea, while City stormed through after a dominant 5-1 aggregate triumph against Newcastle

YEN.com.gh breaks down the financial rewards Antoine Semenyo’s Man City could secure if they overcome Arsenal to lift the trophy

Money, glory, and a slice of history awaits as Antoine Semenyo and Manchester City gear up for a huge Carabao Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

After brushing aside Newcastle United 5-1 across two legs, the Manchester club stand one result away from turning a strong cup run into silverware on March 22.

Man City will pocket £100,000 for winning the Carabao Cup. Photos by Alex Livesey - Danehouse and Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC.

The journey to this point has been convincing. A solid first-leg display gave Pep Guardiola’s men control, and they finished the job with authority in the return meeting.

That progress has set up a repeat of the 2018 showpiece, a contest many supporters still remember fondly. This time, though, fresh faces like Semenyo hope to write their own chapter.

Watch highlights of the 2018 Carabao Cup final:

How much Carabao Cup winner pockets

Beyond pride and medals, there is also a financial incentive. As BBC Sport explains, the team that lifts the trophy collects £100,000 in prize money and secures a route into European competition next season.

That pathway leads to the playoff stage of the Conference League, although clubs that qualify for the Champions League or Europa League can pass the slot down.

The runners-up receive £50,000, while those who exited at the semi-final stage (in this case Chelsea and Newcastle) earned £25,000 each. For a competition often viewed as a secondary prize, those sums still matter.

For Semenyo, the occasion carries personal weight as well. Arriving in January, he has settled quickly and now stands on the brink of his first major honour with his new side.

A winner's medal, which would equal Michael Essien's success with Chelsea in 2007, could raise his profile further and strengthen his standing in a squad packed with established names.

His involvement in this tournament came thanks to a rule adjustment introduced earlier in the campaign.

Having already appeared in the competition with Bournemouth, he remained eligible after completing his big-money move.

Not every new arrival benefited from that regulation. Marc Guehi, who also joined during the winter window, was unable to feature because his transfer happened after the first semi-final meeting.

Antoine Semenyo and his teammates will turn their attention to Premier League action against Liverpool on February 8, 2026. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Semenyo's City turns focus EPL action

Before attention fully turns to Wembley, Premier League duties call.

According to Livescore, City travel to Anfield to meet Liverpool on February 8, knowing they trail Arsenal by six points.

Keeping pace in that chase is vital, especially with the Gunners in action a day earlier.

Still, one thought will linger: a single victory could deliver reward, recognition, and another memorable moment in club history.

Semenyo reveals why he joined City

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo revealed the reason he joined Manchester City in January.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool before making his choice.

