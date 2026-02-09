Joan Laporta has stepped down as FC Barcelona's president immediately, with the La Liga giants announcing the news on Monday

The Catalan outfit has explained why Laporta has resigned as club president ahead of the Barcelona elections next month

An interim Barcelona President has been confirmed, with some other board members also appointed to help steer the affairs of the club from today

FC Barcelona underwent a significant institutional shake-up on Monday, February 9, as club president Joan Laporta formally resigned during a routine board meeting, setting in motion a new political and organisational landscape for the Blaugrana.

Laporta’s departure triggered a wave of resignations among senior figures at the club. Vice President for Institutional Affairs Elena Fort and Vice President for Social Affairs Antonio Escudero both stepped down.

In addition to them, several Barcelona board of directors, Ferran Olive, Josep Maria Albert, Javier Barbany, Miquel Camps, Aureli Mas, Javier Puig, and Joan Soler, also tendered their resignations.

Despite these changes, the Board of Directors will continue to function in its official capacity until the end of its term on 30 June, albeit with a revised composition.

Meanwhile, Rafael Yuste has been appointed interim president, taking over the reins from Laporta. He will be supported by Josep Cubells as vice president and secretary, and Alfons Castro in the role of treasurer.

Josep Ignasi Macia, Angel Riudalbas, Joan Sole i Sust, and Sisco Pujol will join as directors to help steer the club through this transitional period.

Barcelona confirms Laporta's resignation

Laporta's resignation was confirmed in an official statement released on Barcelona’s website, which clarified the legal context behind the move.

“In accordance with Article 42.f of the FC Barcelona Statutes, president Joan Laporta has stepped down from his position in order to be eligible to stand in the elections to the Board of Directors, which will be held on 15 March,” the statement read.

It added that the resignation was formalised during the ordinary board meeting on Monday, during which the official call for elections was also published.

According to beIN Sports, the decision marks a key moment in Barcelona’s governance, as the club now prepares for a formal electoral process to determine the next Board of Directors.

By stepping aside, Laporta ensures he remains eligible to participate in the upcoming elections, signalling his continued ambition to influence the club’s future direction.

For the Blaugrana, this transition represents both a political and institutional pivot, with the new interim leadership tasked with maintaining stability and continuity in day-to-day operations while the club prepares for the electoral contest.

In the meantime, both fans and stakeholders will be closely watching how the interim team manages the club’s affairs and navigates the period leading up to the March 15 vote, which will ultimately shape the next chapter in Barcelona’s storied history.

