Lamine Yamal has matched a rare Barcelona goalscoring milestone last achieved by Lionel Messi, all before turning 19

The 18-year-old Yamal is showing the composure of a seasoned star, as the young Spaniard continues to make a difference for his team

Already at 14 goals and 12 assists mid-season, the wonderkid is poised for a prolific campaign yet at Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal has started 2026 with a bang, lifting the Spanish Super Cup and cementing a scoring streak that hints at the most prolific season of his burgeoning career at FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old Spanish sensation has already reached a remarkable goalscoring milestone at the club, one last seen during the era of Lionel Messi.

Yamal equals Messi's Barcelona record

Despite being in only his fourth professional season, Yamal continues to impress, recently matching Diego Maradona’s Barcelona scoring record with a goal against Elche.

Yet his strike in the Copa del Rey win over Albacete did more than place him alongside the Argentine legend.

By netting the opener in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory against Albacete, Yamal scored in four consecutive matches across three competitions, a feat not achieved by any current squad member since Messi, according to World Soccer Talk.

According to Flashscore, Yamal’s streak began on January 25 with a goal in a 3-0 La Liga win over Real Oviedo, followed by a goal and an assist against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

He then scored against Elche in the league before capping the run with his goal against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on February 3.

Over just nine days, the winger tallied four goals and one assist in four appearances, a remarkable output given he missed part of the season due to pubalgia.

Currently on track for his most productive campaign yet, Yamal has already registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 29 matches for the 2025-26 season, surpassing the pace of his previous best, when he scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 outings.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s legacy at Barcelona is unparalleled, including record-breaking totals for both club and calendar-year goals. While Yamal is still far from those heights, his recent streak puts him halfway toward Messi’s longest run of consecutive scoring matches.

Messi’s record streak, according to Transfermarkt, stretched to 10 games. Starting on December 9, 2012, against Real Betis, Messi scored in seven La Liga fixtures and three Copa del Rey matches, with the streak concluding in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg against Real Madrid on January 30, 2013.

In another run during 2010, the Inter Miami star scored across five consecutive La Liga games, three Champions League matches, and one Copa del Rey tie, totaling 14 goals over that span.

Yamal’s current form demonstrates that, while the Barcelona legend remains the benchmark, a new star is emerging, one capable of making history at the Camp Nou before even turning 19.

Yamal idolizes Neymar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal surprised many by naming the football genius he hopes to face in the 2026 World Cup final.

His choice wasn’t Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but Brazilian legend Neymar, revealing a childhood idol turned current dream opponent.

