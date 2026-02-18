UEFA has launched an investigation after racism allegations overshadowed Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica

Vinícius Júnior triggered the anti-racism protocol after an altercation with Gianluca Prestianni, leading to a 10-minute stoppage

Separate footage shows a Real Madrid midfielder appearing to strike a Benfica player an incident that could result in further sanctions under violent conduct rules

A Real Madrid player could be facing possible disciplinary action from UEFA following an incident during Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Benfica on Tuesday, February 17.

A spectacular second-half goal from Vinícius Júnior secured an important away win for Álvaro Arbeloa’s side in Lisbon, handing the La Liga club a slender advantage ahead of next week’s Champions League play-off second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Yet the result was overshadowed by allegations of racism shortly after the Brazilian’s decisive strike. The 25-year-old was booked for excessive celebration after dancing near the corner flag and was later involved in a confrontation with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni.

Vinícius subsequently approached referee François Letexier, who indicated that the anti-racism protocol had been activated.

The forward and his teammates then left the pitch, prompting a 10-minute stoppage. After discussions involving Benfica’s coaching staff and head coach José Mourinho, Real Madrid returned to complete the match.

Following full-time, several Real Madrid players addressed the situation publicly. Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled the episode a “disgrace to football,” while Vinícius later posted on Instagram, calling racists “cowards.”

UEFA has since launched an investigation, though the precise details of what was allegedly said remain unclear. Should Prestianni, 20, be found guilty under Article 14 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations — which covers racism and discriminatory conduct — he could face a minimum 10-match suspension. Any sanction may be appealed through UEFA’s Appeals Body and subsequently the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valverde could face UEFA sanction

Separate from the racism allegations, another flashpoint from the match could also draw scrutiny.

Footage circulated appearing to show Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde striking Benfica left-back Samuel Dahl during a physical clash. Dahl clutched his head and a foul was awarded, but no yellow card was issued.

Some supporters have speculated that Valverde could face retrospective punishment. UEFA has set precedents in similar situations, where striking an opponent in the face may constitute violent conduct, an offence typically carrying a three- to five-match ban.

Under IFAB laws of the game, which UEFA applies in its competitions, violent conduct is defined as when a player “uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.”

The regulations further clarify that a player who deliberately strikes an opponent on the head or face with the hand or arm while not contesting the ball is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.

