A previously unseen video has emerged online showing some Benfica supporters allegedly making racial gestures toward Vinícius Júnior

The footage surfaced shortly after accusations were levelled against Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni, intensifying scrutiny around the incident

UEFA has since confirmed it has opened an investigation into the alleged racial abuse directed at the Real Madrid star

A new video has intensified the controversy surrounding the alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior during the play-off between SL Benfica and Real Madrid.

The footage, now circulating widely, appears to show a section of home supporters making racial gestures toward the Brazilian forward.

The development adds another layer to a case already under review by UEFA Champions League authorities. If confirmed, the incident may not be limited to what happened on the pitch.

Vinícius Júnior is often the target of racial abuse, a troubling reality that continues to stain the game.

Video evidence deepens Vinicius racism storm

The flashpoint came in the 55th minute of the first-leg tie for a place in the round of sixteen.

Vinicius had just curled home a brilliant effort to hand Madrid the lead. Moments later, he was booked for what officials deemed excessive celebration, a decision he strongly disputes.

As players moved back into position, Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni approached the scorer.

The 20-year-old pulled his shirt over his mouth and said something that sparked immediate outrage. Vinicius and nearby teammates alleged a racial slur had been directed at him, per The Guardian.

Referee Francois Letexier halted proceedings for eleven minutes after activating anti-racism protocols.

Prestianni has denied calling Vinicius "mono", which translates to "monkey". He insists he said "hermano", meaning "brother".

Now, the newly surfaced clip suggests the forward may also have faced abuse from the stands.

Watch the new video:

Should investigators accept the footage as evidence, Benfica could risk severe sanctions, including a possible stadium closure.

Under UEFA regulations, any individual found guilty of insulting human dignity on racial grounds faces a minimum suspension of 10 matches.

Depending on the findings of the Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body, penalties can increase.

Jose Mourinho is under scrutiny for his post-game comments about Vinicius Jr.

Mourinho criticised as Vinicius speaks out

Away from the pitch, controversy spread further.

According to the BBC, Jose Mourinho drew criticism after a post-match interview implied that Vinicius often finds himself at the centre of disputes.

Former Madrid and Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf and ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott were among those who pushed back against Mourinho’s remarks.

Vinicius later sent a three-word message to Prestianni and Benfica before sharing his frustration online.

“Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouth with their shirt to show how weak they are. But they have ‌the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or my family’s life,” Vinicius wrote.

