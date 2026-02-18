The Real Madrid winger has experienced multiple incidents in Spain and Europe, in one of football’s most documented anti-racism cases

At Valencia, Valladolid, and Atletico Madrid, fans faced fines and stadium were closed, showing the seriousness of the abuse

Real Madrid's crucial Champions League clash against Benfica was overshadowed by a racist allegation

From October 2021 to February 2026, Vinicius Junior has repeatedly found himself at the centre of racism controversies in Spanish and European football.

What began as isolated chants has evolved into one of the most documented anti-racism battles involving the Brazilian winger, who has scored 117 goals and lifted two Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

In this piece, YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at the nine alleged incidents of intolerance that have gone against Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr.'s 9 racist incidents

1. October 24, 2021 – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

According to ESPN, Vinicius was racially abused by a fan shouting “monkey” as he left the pitch late in El Clásico.

LaLiga filed a complaint with Barcelona prosecutors, but the case was closed after police failed to identify the offender. It marked the first widely reported incident in what would become a troubling pattern.

2. March 14, 2022 – Real Mallorca vs Real Madrid

The next incident occurred during Madrid’s 3-0 win, as monkey chants and “go get some bananas” insults were heard from the crowd when Vinicius argued with the referee.

Although LaLiga lodged a complaint, prosecutors ruled the behaviour “despicable” but not criminal, drawing criticism from anti-racism campaigners.

3. September 2022 – TV and Atletico Madrid controversy

Then, on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, pundit Pedro Bravo told Vinicius to “stop acting the monkey” when celebrating goals with samba dances, as ESPN noted.

Days later, Atletico fans were filmed chanting “Vinicius, you’re a monkey” outside the Metropolitano. Prosecutors declined action in both cases. Vinicius responded defiantly, insisting he would not stop celebrating his culture.

4. December 30, 2022 – Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid

In this instance, as Vinicius walked off late in the match, fans shouted “black bas..ard” and other slurs. Valladolid cooperated with authorities, and 10 supporters received lengthy stadium bans.

Criminal proceedings followed, with Vinicius later giving evidence via videolink, one of the first cases to produce tangible sanctions.

5. January–May 2023 – Escalation across Spain

As ESPN stated, an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge before a Madrid derby in January 2023, described by a judge as racist humiliation.

In February and March of that same year, further chants were reported at Mallorca, Osasuna, Betis and Barcelona. Complaints were filed, but many cases stalled due to difficulties identifying perpetrators.

6. Vinicus Jr.'s racist abuse at Mestalla

Meanwhile, the most explosive incident came on May 21, 2023, at Valencia's Mestalla. Monkey chants and gestures led referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to activate the anti-racism protocol and briefly halt play. Vinicius was later sent off after a confrontation.

According to talkSPORT, Valencia received a partial stadium closure and fines, while three fans were arrested. The episode triggered a public dispute between Vinicius and LaLiga president Javier Tebas, bringing global attention to racism in Spanish football.

7. September–October 2023 – Vinicius faced continued abuse

There is also another worrying episode, where, although injured for one derby, an eight-year-old girl wearing a Vinicius shirt was reportedly targeted with racist insults before Atletico vs Real Madrid in September 2023, according to Marca.

And then in October that year at Sevilla, a fan was ejected for racist gestures caught on camera. Vinicius praised the swift action but lamented that such incidents persisted.

8. March 2024 – Hostility against Vinicius continued

Meanwhile, other notable abuse cases resurfaced at Valencia, Atletico and Osasuna in March 2024, including chants of “Vinicius, die.” Real Madrid accused referees of failing to document insults, while governing bodies defended officials.

Later that month, Vinicius broke down in tears at a Brazil press conference, admitting he had “less will to play” due to the repeated abuse. He then urged UEFA and FIFA to act more forcefully, as Marca stated.

9. Vinicius' alleged racist abuse at Benfica

The most recent issue resurfaced in the Champions League when Vinicius alleged racist abuse during Madrid’s win at Benfica on Tuesday, February 17.

The match was halted under anti-racism protocol, and controversy deepened after comments from the opposition manager sparked backlash.

Meanwhile, in their response to the alleged abuse, UEFA has communicated that it is reviewing the facts of the incident and will announce the outcome after investigations are concluded.

