Arsenal fans have reacted angrily after their side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The north London club had the chance to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory in the West Midlands.

They appeared on course to do just that after racing into a 2-0 lead, with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring from close range inside five minutes.

Piero Hincapié then doubled the advantage in the 56th minute after a VAR review confirmed he was onside.

However, Wolves, who started the night bottom of the table with just nine points all season. mounted a comeback. Hugo Bueno pulled one back with a stunning long-range strike on 61 minutes.

The hosts completed the turnaround deep into stoppage time when debutant Tom Edozie saw his effort ricochet off Riccardo Calafiori, strike the post, hit the defender again and roll over the line.

Many Arsenal fans believe the manager is responsible for the dropped points.

Taking to social media, one supporter wrote:

“Arteta doesn't have the mentality of winning the Premier League for Arsenal.”

Another claimed:

“Arteta has put the league back in City's hands.”

A third added:

“Last season when Arteta altered his tactics to safe plays and control, it was obvious there was a problem with it. You can't go over the line if you keep playing safe. He lost the league.”

Since taking charge in 2019, Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from top-four hopefuls into consistent title challengers.

Despite their recent wobble, the Gunners remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, although second-placed Manchester City F.C. have a game in hand. Arsenal are still in contention to lift their first league title since 2004.

In recent weeks, questions have been raised about Arsenal’s cautious approach and reliance on set pieces, even though their league position remains strong.

The Gunners rank fourth for open-play goals this season with 29 — 13 fewer than Manchester City have managed in the 2025/26 campaign.

