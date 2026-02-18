André Ayew has addressed talk of retirement, insisting the idea of hanging up his boots has not entered his thoughts

The 36-year-old recently ended a year-long spell without a club by signing for Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda

Ayew could join Samuel Eto'o in an elite group of Africans to feature at four World Cups if he makes Ghana’s squad for the 2026 tournament

Andre Ayew has ruled out retirement and insists he still has fuel left in the tank.

The Ghana international says his body feels "good", and he remains focused on competing at the highest level.

Andre Ayew opens up about retirement

After months without a club, many believed the curtain had finally fallen on a career that has stretched close to two decades.

That assumption changed when the former Black Stars captain sealed a move to NAC Breda following his exit from Le Havre AC at the end of last season.

Ayew signed until the close of the ongoing campaign and has already featured six times, clocking 201 minutes, according to Transfermarkt.

On Valentine’s Day, he lasted the full match as Breda edged Heracles Almelo 1-0 for their first victory of the year.

At this stage of his journey, questions about hanging up his boots are inevitable. Yet the 2009 Under-20 World Cup-winning captain remains calm about the future.

Speaking to ESPN, Ayew made his position clear.

"I never thought about it [retirement] because my body is good, I feel good. I live my life day to day, so I prepare myself every time to have a better tomorrow on the field and off the field," he said.

"I don’t think about that. When the moment comes, your body will tell you," he added.

Ayew's Black Stars future still in doubt

His comeback at club level has reopened debate about a possible return to the national team.

Ayew last represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Since the friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria in 2024, he has not received another call.

Head coach Otto Addo, on numerous occasions, has played down talk of a recall. That stance drew criticism from family spokesperson Fiifi Tackie, who described the coach’s remarks as disrespectful for the country's most-capped player.

Meanwhile, Otto can't be faulted that much due to the embarrassment of options he has at his disposal. Competition for attacking places has intensified, making an immediate return unlikely. Younger forwards have stepped forward, reducing room for sentiment.

For Ayew, the dream of equalling Samuel Eto'o with four World Cup appearances appears distant.

Still, as long as he feels strong and keeps playing, he is not ready to close the chapter.

