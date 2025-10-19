The Real Madrid president believes the French star’s blistering form could make him football’s next big winner

Mbappe’s explosive start across La Liga, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup has set him apart from the rest

Supporters are split, as some see Mbappe as unstoppable, while others warn it’s too early to crown him

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly convinced that Kylian Mbappe is on course to win the Ballon d’Or in 2026, provided he maintains his current form.

The 26-year-old has made a blistering start to the 2025/26 campaign, lighting up both La Liga and Europe with his performances. Yet, while fans and pundits are already talking about Ballon d’Or potential, Perez remains focused on collective glory rather than individual accolades.

Perez prioritises team glory over personal awards

Inside the Madrid hierarchy, there’s a belief that team achievements pave the way for individual success. After last year’s Ballon d’Or disappointment, which many at the Bernabeu felt unfairly overlooked Vinicius Jr, Perez is reportedly paying closer attention to The Best FIFA Football Awards, believing Mbappe could triumph there as well, as noted by Madrid Universal.

According to Transfermarkt, so far this season, the French forward has recorded an impressive 15 goals and 2 assists across La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup — numbers that underline his explosive start.

Mbappe thriving as Madrid’s main man

Those close to Mbappe, however, are urging patience. The season is long, and consistency will be key. Still, there’s a growing sense within the club that the 26-year-old has finally reached the peak of his powers.

Since joining his dream club, Mbappe’s confidence has soared. He has quickly become a leader in the dressing room, embracing the pressure that comes with wearing the famous white shirt and delivering week after week.

Perez reportedly views Mbappe’s mentality and professionalism as just as impressive as his statistics. And if the Frenchman continues to inspire Real Madrid’s push for trophies, few would bet against him lifting football’s most prestigious individual honour next year, and bringing the Ballon d’Or back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans react to Mbappe's Ballon d'Or chances

In the meantime, Florentino Perez’s bold statement has sparked huge discussion among Real Madrid supporters online. Many fans believe Mbappe’s form makes him the clear favourite for next year’s Ballon d’Or, while others caution that consistency and trophies will ultimately decide his fate.

“Mbappe is finally showing why Madrid fought so hard to sign him. If he keeps this up, the Ballon d’Or is his to lose.” — Carlos Mendez

“Florentino might be right. Mbappe looks unstoppable this season. He’s scoring, assisting, and leading like a true Galactico.” — Rafael Ortiz

“As long as Madrid win trophies, the awards will come naturally. Mbappe deserves it, but he needs to keep his focus.” — Lucia Fernandez

“Vinicius was robbed last year. Hopefully this time, justice is served and a Madrid player gets it.” — Diego Ramos

2026 Ballon d'Or favourites

