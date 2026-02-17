Kylian Mbappé has called for Gianluca Prestianni to be banned from the Champions League following alleged racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior

The incident occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica, prompting a brief stoppage after Vinícius walked off the pitch

Under UEFA regulations, proven racist conduct carries a minimum 10-match suspension and potential additional sanction

Kylian Mbappé has demanded strong disciplinary action against Gianluca Prestianni following allegations that the Benfica midfielder racially abused Vinícius Júnior during the Tuesday, February 17, Champions League clash.

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Benfica at Estádio da Luz, due to Vinícius curling a superb strike into the top corner to decide the contest.

Kylian Mbappé urges UEFA to ban Gianluca Prestianni. Photos: Joao Bravo/Madridxtra (X).

Source: Getty Images

However, the goal was followed by unsavoury scenes, as his trademark dance celebration sparked anger inside the stadium.

Tensions escalated further when Vinícius appeared visibly upset by a comment allegedly made by Prestianni, who was seen speaking from behind his shirt.

The Brazilian winger briefly walked off the pitch, leading to a 10-minute stoppage before play resumed. Despite the match continuing, the controversy quickly overshadowed the result.

Mbappé calls for Prestianni to be banned

Speaking after full-time via Bolavip, Mbappé was emphatic in his response and insisted that decisive punishment is required.

“Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again,” the French forward said, as reported by Tribuna.

He also revealed that he consulted Vinícius during the incident.

“I asked Vini what he wanted us to do. He told me, ‘Yes, we were going to leave the field.’”

Mbappé, 27, stressed the importance of taking a stand:

“They whistled at us because the fans didn’t hear what they told us. We have to do something; we can’t allow this. I hope measures are taken. We have to set an example for all the children who look up to us; there are things we can’t accept.”

The Real Madrid star made clear that, in his view, Prestianni’s age should not shield him from consequences.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I don’t let that kind of thing slide. This player is young. How can you say these things on a football pitch?”

Kylian Mbappé accuses Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. Photo: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

What Gianluca Prestianni allegedly said

Mbappé also detailed what he claims to have heard during the altercation.

“The Benfica player wearing no.25, I won’t say his name because he doesn’t deserve it, he puts his shirt over his mouth to say, ‘Vini is a monkey’ five times. I heard it. This player does not deserve to play in the Champions League.”

Under UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, specifically Article 14 concerning racism and discriminatory conduct, any player found guilty of racist behaviour, including insulting a person’s human dignity on grounds such as race, skin colour or ethnic origin, faces a suspension of at least 10 matches, or an equivalent time-based ban, in addition to other possible sanctions.

Benfica accuse Kylian Mbappé of 'lying'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benfica publicly defended Gianluca Prestianni after Vinícius Júnior reported a racist insult during the Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid.

The match at the Estádio da Luz was halted for around 10 minutes, and since then, differing versions of events have emerged.

