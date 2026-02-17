Hazard captained Belgium and thrilled fans on football’s biggest stage alongside his brother

The talented winger scored 110 goals and led Chelsea to 2 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup, and 2 UEFA Europa League trophies

Eden Hazard recently opened up about his now-viral “taxi driver” comments, explaining the sentiment behind them

Now retired from professional football, Eden Hazard has spoken candidly about his career and life beyond the pitch in a wide-ranging interview.

Reflecting on the pinnacle moments of his career, the former Chelsea star was quick to highlight the difference in quality between family life as an active professional and a retired player.

During his interview with The Guardian, the former Real Madrid winger said he had the privilege of dazzling fans on football’s biggest stage, showcasing his creativity, skill, and flair in front of millions around the world.

Eden Hazard highlighted the 2018 World Cup, saying:

“That tournament was unforgettable. I had the privilege of playing alongside my brother [Thorgan], and captaining Belgium was an incredible honour,” Hazard said.

The ex-Lille star, who racked up 110 goals for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, continued,

“At that time, it really felt like Belgium was unstoppable. Even though we didn’t lift the trophy, many people today argue that our team was stronger than France. That fills me with pride — not because of the result, but for what we built together.”

Despite a challenging stint at Real Madrid, Hazard has chosen to settle in Madrid permanently, drawn by “family, children, the weather, and the food.”

I feel like a taxi driver - Hazard

Clarifying his famous “taxi driver” remarks, Hazard said:

“Life now is simple. I spend my days at home with my wife, kids, and brothers. During my playing career, travel was constant. Now, I finally get to enjoy quality time with them, without the pressure of football. Honestly, I feel more like a taxi driver than a footballer these days — and I’m perfectly okay with that.”

Meanwhile, away from football, the Chelsea icon is exploring new ventures, with wine proving to be his latest passion.

He recently joined Vin des Champions, a Puglia-based wine brand that unites former footballers who share a love for wine, as So Foot noted.

“Wine feels a lot like football. It’s never about a single game; it’s a long-term journey spanning 10 or 15 years. And let’s face it, wine has elegance — just like me.”

Eden Hazard's football career

Eden Hazard played for Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. At Chelsea, he became a club legend, winning 2 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup, and 2 UEFA Europa League trophies, according to Transfermarkt records.

The Premier League legend also earned individual accolades, including multiple PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards.

