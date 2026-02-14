Barcelona suffered their heaviest loss of the season, falling 4-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey

Players reportedly challenged Julian Flick over the feasibility of his high pressing and defensive line tactics

Absences of key stars like Pedri and Raphinha highlighted the squad’s struggles to execute Flick’s system effectively

Barcelona suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Thursday night, marking their heaviest loss of the season and leaving their chances of reaching the Copa del Rey final in serious doubt.

Los Colchoneros repeatedly exploited defensive lapses in the Catalan side, raising questions about the effectiveness of their tactical approach.

Following the match, manager Julian Flick expressed pride in his squad’s performances throughout the season.

However, Football Espana suggests that the German coach was furious with his players the following morning, citing a lack of intensity, commitment, and energy, particularly in the first half.

Players push back on tactical expectations

Despite Flick’s frustration, the Barcelona players did not accept all the blame for the collapse.

According to GOAL, the squad held an impromptu meeting with Hansi Flick to discuss the challenges of executing his high defensive line and aggressive pressing system under certain conditions.

This was not the first time such concerns had been raised. Previous matches, including a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge and a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla, had highlighted similar difficulties.

The players argued that a more pragmatic, situational approach would be more effective against specific opponents.

In particular, the absence of key players such as Pedri and Raphinha made implementing Flick’s tactics even more challenging.

Without Pedri’s ball retention in midfield and Raphinha’s energy in pressing and attacking transitions, the squad found it harder to maintain the intensity required by Flick’s system.

The players’ aim was not to force a complete overhaul of the tactical setup but to suggest adjustments depending on the opposition and available personnel.

They emphasised that nuanced changes could help the team perform more effectively while still adhering to Flick’s overarching philosophy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona face a critical run of fixtures as they look to recover from their heavy Copa del Rey defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Their next five matches include La Liga clashes against Girona on February 16, Levante on February 22, and Villarreal on February 28, along with a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético on March 3, before traveling to face Athletic Club five days later.

These games will test the squad’s resilience and ability to adapt tactically under Hansi Flick. Key players returning from injury, such as Pedri and Raphinha, could be vital in restoring momentum.

Barcelona performance ratings vs. Atletico

