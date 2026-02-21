A new twist has emerged in the heated exchange between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinícius Jr as UEFA continues its investigation into the alleged racial abuse

The flashpoint occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League play-off first leg in Lisbon

Fans remain divided over what was actually said during the confrontation but the Argentinian has denied any racial abuse

Real Madrid’s narrow win over Benfica in the Champions League was eclipsed by a racism storm that now sits with UEFA.

The Spanish giants claimed a 1-0 victory at the Estadio da Luz, thanks to Vinicius Junior’s decisive strike. Yet the talking point from the night was not the goal, but what happened moments after it.

A new video shows another angle of the Prestianni and Vinicius altercation during Benfica's Champions League game against Real Madrid. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Vinicius-Prestianni clash sparks UEFA probe

After finding the net, Vinicius celebrated in front of the home crowd. That act triggered a furious exchange with Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

What began as routine match tension quickly spiralled into something far more serious.

Madrid’s No.7 later accused the Argentine of racial abuse. During the confrontation, Vinicius covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to the referee. The incident led to a 10-minute pause before action resumed.

UEFA has since opened a formal investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour.

Prestianni moved swiftly to deny the accusation through an online statement. He later gave testimony as part of the ongoing probe.

According to ESPN, he admitted using a homophobic insult in Spanish, not the word “mono”, which translates to monkey.

Video clips circulating online have done little to resolve the debate. Fresh footage shared by Marca shows Prestianni shouting in Vinicius’ direction without covering his mouth.

Watch the video:

However, the segment where he appeared to hide his lips is missing, leaving room for doubt and divided opinion.

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from X as fans weighed in.

@iJonniM claimed:

"I see him calling Vinicius a M@ricon not a Mono … very big difference."

@JnrZulfy reasoned:

"He 100% said “Maricon” here, so why does he need to cover his mouth when he says it again ? Unless he said something else…"

@DarthTanjiro added:

"Actually, this problem won't be longer if the player admit it and then do apologise. It became worst because the player denied it and his club defending him."

@FLACKO_VVS summed up:

"Prestianni lied, Vini wouldn’t lie about what he heard."

Gianluca Prestianni maintains he did not abuse Vinicius Junior racially during their heated confrontation. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Racism, homophobic abuse: What UEFA rules say

Under Article 14 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, the punishment for racist or anti-gay insults is identical.

"Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction," the regulations say.

For now, Prestianni insists he did not racially abuse Vinicius. Madrid and star forward maintain otherwise. UEFA’s final verdict will determine how this heated chapter ends.

