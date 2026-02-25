The Flamengo midfielder has stood firmly behind his former teammate amid Europe’s latest racism scandal

Paqueta has urged Vinícius to return to Rio and join him at the Maracanã, as the ex-West Ham man reveals an old pact

Real Madrid take on Benfica in a crucial Champions League Round of 16 play-off second leg on Wednesday night

Lucas Paqueta has once again thrown his full support behind his close friend Vinícius Júnior, urging the Real Madrid forward to one day return home and reunite with him at Flamengo.

Their friendship, forged in the youth ranks of Flamengo’s famed Ninho do Urubu academy, has endured despite their careers taking different paths across Europe.

Lucas Paqueta urges Vinicius Jr. to return to Flamengo. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Paqueta backs Vinicius Jr. amid racism row

Now back in Rio de Janeiro after sealing a record-breaking move to the Brazilian giants, Paqueta has spoken passionately about his desire to line up alongside Vinícius at the Maracanã once more.

His comments come in the wake of yet another troubling racism controversy involving Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger was allegedly subjected to racial abuse during a Champions League encounter against Benfica on February 17 in Lisbon, with reports linking the incident to Gianluca Prestianni.

Gianluca Prestianni has received a one-game provisional suspension by UEFA amid alleged racist abuse against Vinicius Jr. Image credit: Octavio Passos-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

The episode has reignited debate about discrimination in European football — an issue Vinícius has repeatedly confronted in recent seasons.

Watching from Brazil, Paqueta admits it is painful to see his former teammate continually targeted.

In an ESPN interview, the midfielder described the situation as “very sad”, stressing that those who truly know Vinícius understand his character and the values he represents.

“We speak often. It’s heartbreaking to still see and hear about the things that happen to Vini. Anyone who knows him understands the kind of person he is and the heart he has. He ends up being blamed for matters he should not have to carry. He is the victim in these situations. It’s total support from me, from everyone at Flamengo, from all the staff — all for Vini,” the ex-West Ham star said.

Paqueta wants Vinicius' Flamengo return

Beyond offering emotional backing, Lucas Paqueta is also pushing for a blockbuster reunion at Flamengo.

Although Vinícius remains one of world football’s most sought-after stars and is contracted to Real Madrid until 2027, Paquetá has been reminding him of a promise they made as teenagers to return home and shine together in Brazil.

As ESPN covered, the midfielder revealed they remain in regular contact and admitted he is encouraging the Champions League winner to consider a future move back to Rio.

Paquetá believes that, when the time is right, Vinícius will honour their pact and wear the Flamengo shirt once again.

Paqueta and Vinicius Jr.'s friendship

The pair first broke into Flamengo’s senior side in 2017, quickly establishing themselves as two of Brazil’s brightest young prospects, as ESPN noted.

Their chemistry on the pitch was evident, and both soon secured high-profile moves to Europe — Paquetá to AC Milan and Vinícius to Real Madrid.

While their club careers unfolded thousands of miles apart, their connection has remained strong. With Paquetá now settled back at Flamengo, supporters are already dreaming of a potential reunion that would electrify the Maracanã faithful.

For now, however, Vinícius continues his fight against racism on European soil, backed by unwavering support from home, as well as his teammates such as Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are focused on Wednesday's crucial Champions League Round of 16 playoff second leg against Benfica. According to Flashscore the match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT at Santiago Bernabeu.

