Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the growing list of high-profile footballers who own stakes in professional clubs

The 41-year-old has reportedly acquired a minority shareholding in Spanish side UD Almería, marking another bold move off the pitch

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at six football stars who have invested in the very sport that brought them global fame

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved a step closer to life after retirement after purchasing a 25 per cent stake in UD Almeria.

The Al Nassr captain completed the deal through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, buying into the Segunda Division side owned by a Saudi consortium led by Mohammed Al Khereiji on February 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the co-owner of Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo becomes Almeria co-owner, explains vision

It is a calculated move that signals serious intent about shaping the game from the boardroom. Ronaldo explained his motivation clearly.

"It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.

"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."

He also stated he is eager to work with the leadership group "to support the next phase of the club's growth".

The Portuguese icon, who recently climbed up Al Nassr's all-time top scorer list, is not alone. A growing number of elite players are investing in clubs while still active. Below is a look at six high-profile names who have followed a similar path.

Luka Modric and N'Golo Kante are among the list of active footballers who own football clubs. Photos by Francesco Scaccianoce, Yasser Bakhsh and Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

Six football stars who own clubs

6. Hector Bellerin

The former Arsenal full-back became a shareholder at Forest Green Rovers in 2020. The League Two outfit is widely known as the world’s greenest club and the first UN-certified carbon-neutral side. Bellerin, who has made more than 400 career appearances, is the second-largest shareholder. His involvement reflects his passion for sustainability and environmental advocacy.

5. Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid goalkeeper joined Brazilian investment fund OutField in February 2026. The group now owns Le Mans. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and racing driver Felipe Massa are also part of the consortium, which holds majority control of the French side.

4. N Golo Kante

Known for his quiet personality, the former Chelsea midfielder became the owner of Royal Excelsior Virton. He took over from Flavio Becca in July 2023, according to BBC Sport. The club, situated near the Luxembourg border, competes in Belgium’s third tier. His decision surprised many, yet showed his desire to support grassroots development.

3. Luka Modric

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner added business to his legacy by investing in Swansea City in April 2025. The Championship outfit aims to rebuild its global image and return to the Premier League, according to the club's website. Music icon Snoop Dog is also part of the ownership structure. The Welsh side once featured Ghanaian duo Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

2. Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian forward became co-owner of FC Alverca in February 2025. According to Mundo Deportivo, he led a group that acquired between 70 and 80% of the club for around €8 million. Based near Lisbon, the team competes in Liga Portugal 2 and is pushing for promotion.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Through his fund Coalition Capital, Mbappe purchased 80% of SM Caen for just under €20 million. The deal also included clearing part of the debt. Results, however, have been difficult. The club suffered relegation from Ligue 2 and now sits ninth in the Championnat National, 16 points behind the leaders, per Livescore.

For many of these stars, ownership is not just about profit. It is about control, vision, and leaving a lasting mark on the sport that defined their lives.

