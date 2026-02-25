Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained his red-hot form since returning from a three-game absence

The 41-year-old found the net as Al Nassr cruised past Al Najma SC to strengthen their hold at the top of the Saudi League standings

YEN.com.gh also clarifies reports claiming Ronaldo has become Al-Nassr’s all-time leading scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of a record debate after reports claimed he has become Al Nassr’s all-time leading scorer.

The conversation erupted on Wednesday, February 25, when he converted a seventh-minute penalty in an emphatic 5-0 win over Al Najma.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 35 goals away from reaching the 1000-goal mark. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

The early strike set the tone for the evening, with Kingsley Coman, Inigo Martinez, who scored twice, and Sadio Mane adding gloss to the scoreline as Jorge Jesus’ side climbed two points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The goal also moved the Portuguese forward within touching distance of securing the golden boot for a third straight season.

Yet beyond the race for individual honours, social media buzzed with claims that he now stands alone as the club’s greatest marksman.

Is Ronaldo Al Nassr’s all-time top scorer?

Since arriving in Riyadh in January 2023, the Madeira native has amassed 121 goals in Al Nassr colours. It is a remarkable return by any standard and a reminder of why his name remains synonymous with relentless productivity.

However, the suggestion that he has overtaken every scorer in the club’s history does not hold up.

According to FIFA records, Majed Abdullah remains far ahead with more than 250 goals during his legendary spell with the Knights of Najd.

That means Ronaldo is still 129 strikes short of matching that towering benchmark. For context, here are the leading scorers in Al Nassr's history:

Position Player No. of goals 1 Majed Abdullah 250 2 Mohammed Al-Sahlawi 123 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 121 4 Abderrazak Hamdallah 115 5 Anderson Talisca 76

So while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has surged into third place, the summit remains some distance away.

Ronaldo commits future to Saudi

Despite speculation about his future, especially after reports of frustration with the Saudi Public Investment Fund over recruitment strategy, Ronaldo has made his stance clear.

"I'm very happy. As I say many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia," Ronaldo said in an interview with broadcaster Thmanyah.

"It's a country that welcomes very well to me, to my family and friends. I'm happy here, I want to continue here."

He also underlined his desire to deliver silverware.

"The most important is we keep pushing, we're there at the top, we don't know the results of the other opponents. Let's see, we do our job, win, make pressure and let's see at the end of the season.

"We are on track, we are back, we are good, we have confidence. I'm very proud," Ronaldo concluded.

Ronaldo is the third all-time top scorer for Al Nassr. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

At 41, many players would be winding down. Ronaldo, however, is still chasing milestones, trophies, and history.

Whether he can bridge the gap to Majed Abdullah’s monumental tally remains to be seen. But if there is one lesson from his career, it is this. Writing him off has never been a wise move.

Ronaldo reaches 500+ goals since 30

