Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International, led prayers for Mohammed Kudus over recent injury concerns affecting his form

According to him, the situation is linked to an alleged unresolved issue involving a promise made in the past

He advised the Ghanaian football icon to make efforts to resolve any outstanding personal commitments with anybody he may have promised

The Superintendent Pastor of the Glorious Wave Chapel International (GWCI), Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has led his congregation in prayers for Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus, following concerns over a string of injuries that have affected his recent performances.

During a church service, Prophet Badu Kobi and his congregation prayed for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, asking for healing, protection, and a quick return to full fitness as his injury setbacks continue to draw concern among fans.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has led prayers for Mohammed Kudus in his church auditorium. Photo credit: Prophet Badu Kobi/Facebook, Mohammed Kudu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The cleric emphasised that Kudus remains an important national asset whose success, in his view, carries significance for Ghana as a whole.

According to Prophet Badu Kobi, the recurring injuries affecting the footballer are not ordinary and may have spiritual undertones.

He claimed that the situation is rooted in what he described as unresolved spiritual matters linked to a promise the player allegedly made some years ago.

The prophet further alleged that Mohammed Kudus made a promise to a woman following a Ghana match against Angola played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 5, 2024.

He claimed that failure to fulfil that promise may have resulted in spiritual consequences, which he believes are manifesting as injury setbacks in the player’s career.

Call for reconciliation and prayers

Prophet Badu Kobi urged the footballer to make efforts to resolve any outstanding personal obligations he may have with individuals he has made commitments to in the past.

Mohammed Kudus during a match as concerns grow over his recent injuries. Photo credit: Mohammed Kudu/Facebook

Source: Twitter

He added that continuous prayers and reconciliation would be key to restoring the player’s full strength and career momentum.

His comments have since sparked debate among football fans and social media users, with some questioning the claims while others interpret them as spiritual insight into the player’s current challenges.

Mohammed Kudus, who continues to be a key figure for both club and country, has not publicly responded to the claims.

Watch Prophet Badu Kobi's prophecy here:

Public reaction to Prophet Badu Kobi's prophecy

Scores of netizens have reacted to the prophecy of Prophet Badu Kobi concerning Mohammed Kudus' battle with injuries. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

kwakuamonoo7 commented:

"God be with you, my great king."

Joe Manas said:

"Ahaa, papa we don't hear or see your prophecies again on this app. Thank God you are back."

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah shared a new prophecy regarding the war in Iran, involving the US and Israel, and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the country, claiming that the currency would improve against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

Telvin Sowah added that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East would not affect fuel prices in Ghana either, according to the vision he was reportedly shown by God.

Source: YEN.com.gh