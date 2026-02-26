Victor Osimhen might have been leading the line for Manchester United if not for the scheduling of the AFCON

The Nigerian forward was high on United’s transfer shortlist but reportedly turned down the opportunity because of the timing of the continent’s flagship tournament

Osimhen, despite missing out on the move to England, has since won over supporters at Galatasaray, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite

Manchester United passed on the chance to sign Victor Osimhen largely because of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduling, according to former first-team coach Benni McCarthy.

Osimhen was once high on the club’s shortlist during Erik ten Hag’s tenure. Yet concerns over losing him midway through the season forced a rethink. McCarthy has now lifted the lid on how that decision was made.

AFCON Scheduling: The Hidden Reason Victor Osimhen Didn’t Join Man United

Why Man United didn't sign Osimhen

The Nigerian striker had caught Europe’s attention after firing 26 league goals in the 2022/23 campaign to deliver Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years.

Interest poured in from Chelsea, Juventus, Saudi clubs and Manchester United.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis refused to budge. Chelsea pushed until deadline day, but talks collapsed when Osimhen rejected what he felt was a low salary offer.

He later joined Galatasaray on loan. The move proved inspired. He was directly involved in 45 goals (scoring 37 times and adding eight assists) as the Turkish side clinched the league crown ahead of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Impressed by his impact, Galatasaray negotiated a permanent €75 million transfer.

Even after signing long-term, speculation has continued, with Spanish outfits reportedly monitoring him.

McCarthy, who helped shape United’s striker recruitment at the time, believed Osimhen would have thrived at Old Trafford.

"If you spend £100m on a player, you don't want to lose him for Afcon," McCarthy told Newsday on the BBC World Service.

The AFCON is staged every two years and often falls in the middle of the European season. For clubs chasing titles or fighting for qualification spots, that timing can be disruptive, and United thought in that line.

"I think he would have been very successful there. But it [Afcon] was a big stumbling block.

"Losing him for so many important matches, the team suffers not having the main striker there.

"So the decision was made. Literally [a] big part was because of the Afcon and Victor Osimhen's name got scratched off not a player of interest because of that."

How United strikers have fared since Osimhen snub

United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million in August 2023 after snubbing Osimhen. But his output fell short of expectations

The Denmark forward mustered just 26 goals in 95 matches, an average of 0.27 per game, according to Transfermarkt.

As a result, the club looked elsewhere again, bringing in Benjamin Sesko while allowing Hojlund to join Napoli on loan last September. Sesko has managed eight goals and one assist in 24 appearances.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s stock has only risen. Crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2023, he has produced 53 goals and 13 assists in 65 outings for Galatasaray, according to Transfermarkt.

He recently helped the Turkish giants reach the Champions League round of 16, scoring once and setting up two more across two legs against Juventus.

Looking back, McCarthy’s revelation offers a glimpse into how recruitment choices are sometimes shaped by scheduling rather than pure talent. For United, it remains a what-might-have-been story.

