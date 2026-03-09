José Mourinho has reacted angrily after being labelled a “traitor” by an assistant coach of FC Porto during a heated post-match press conference

The incident followed a thrilling 2–2 draw between SL Benfica and Porto, a club Mourinho managed between 2002 and 2004

The Portuguese tactician was shown a red card after appearing to clash with members of Porto’s coaching staff

José Mourinho has opened up about the dramatic confrontation that led to his red card during a heated clash between Benfica and FC Porto in the Portuguese top flight.

The high-intensity encounter on Sunday, March 8, ended in a 2-2 draw after Mourinho’s team produced a spirited comeback from two goals down.

Yet the thrilling finish was overshadowed by chaotic scenes near the end of the contest, which saw both Mourinho and defender Nicolas Otamendi sent off.

Tension exploded moments after substitute Leandro Barreiro struck an equaliser in the 88th minute, per beIN Sports.

Amid the celebrations, Mourinho appeared to clash with members of the Porto bench, prompting the referee to dismiss him.

After the match, the Portuguese manager, who watched Benfica's Champions League loss in a team bus, rejected the explanation given for the decision.

"The referee said he sent me off because I kicked a ball towards the Porto bench, which is completely false.

"Many times, after goals, I have kicked the ball into the stands to give it to a lucky fan and celebrate. I know I'm not very good technically, but it was meant for the stands."

Mourinho discloses heated exchange with Porto assistant

The drama did not end on the touchline. Mourinho later disclosed that a confrontation continued inside the tunnel with Porto assistant coach Lucho Gonzalez, a former Argentina international.

According to Mourinho, the disagreement became personal.

"He called me a traitor 50 times in the tunnel," said Mourinho, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"I'd like him to explain to me, a traitor to what? I went to Porto, I gave my soul to Porto, I went to Chelsea, I went to Inter, to Real Madrid, I travelled around the world and gave 24 hours of my life every day, gave my life, my soul. That's what professionalism is about.

"Insults from the fans are one thing. But a fellow professional calling me a traitor, why? A traitor to what? Giving everything to Benfica? A traitor to what? I didn't like it."

History behind the Benfica and Porto rivalry

The tension surrounding the incident is rooted in Mourinho’s history with Porto.

The experienced tactician previously guided the club to remarkable success between 2002 and 2004, winning six trophies, including the UEFA Cup in the 2002/03 season and the UEFA Champions League the following year.

Last September, he returned to Portuguese football by joining Benfica after leaving Fenerbahce. The move raised eyebrows, given the fierce rivalry between the Lisbon giants and Porto.

The fixture, widely known as O Clássico, represents one of the most intense rivalries in Portuguese football.

Against that backdrop, Sunday’s confrontation only added another dramatic chapter to a rivalry already rich with history and emotion.

