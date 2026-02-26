Jose Mourinho was in Spain for the Real Madrid vs. Benfica clash on Wednesday, but did not watch the game live at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid overturned an early scare to complete a dramatic double over Benfica, but one celebration reignited a simmering controversy

From a lightning-quick equaliser to a late winner, the night had it all, and the strangest moment may not have happened on the pitch

Real Madrid sealed their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after completing a commanding double over Benfica with a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, February 25.

Holding a first-leg advantage from Lisbon, Los Blancos were made laboured on home soil.

Benfica stunned the Bernabéu crowd in the 14th minute when Rafa Silva struck to hand the Portuguese giants an early lead, briefly raising hopes of a comeback. However, the response from the Spanish side was immediate and emphatic.

Just two minutes later, French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni restored parity with a composed finish. The goal came courtesy of an incisive assist from Federico Valverde, whose vision and precision proved decisive on the night.

Real Madrid continued to press, and their persistence paid off ten minutes later when Vinícius Júnior netted what turned out to be the winner.

Once again, it was Valverde who provided the final pass, completing a superb brace of assists to cap a standout individual performance.

Vinicius celebrated identically to his goal in Lisbon during the first leg, a moment that had sparked controversy after alleged racist abuse from Benfica’s 20-year-old winger Gianluca Prestianni.

The Argentine youngster had been suspended by UEFA for the return fixture and was absent from proceedings in Madrid.

Mourinho watched match from team bus

Benfica were also without their head coach, José Mourinho, who was serving a touchline ban following his dismissal in the February 17 first leg.

The former Real Madrid manager was nevertheless present in the Spanish capital to witness his side’s European exit.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho reportedly chose an unconventional vantage point for the encounter.

Although he had reportedly been allocated a radio booth inside the Santiago Bernabéu, a customary courtesy extended to visiting teams, the veteran tactician is said to have remained on Benfica’s team bus parked within the stadium grounds, watching the match on television instead.

Watch the video below.

Remarkably, as Record stated, Mourinho even delivered his pre-match team talk aboard the coach before kick-off. It is further claimed that he did not step off the bus upon arrival at the stadium and only made his way to the away dressing room during half-time.

According to Sun Sport, the last public sighting of the Portuguese manager earlier that day had been as he departed the team hotel in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the reasoning behind Mourinho’s decision to stay on the bus remains unclear.

As for Real Madrid, attention now turns to Friday’s Round of 16 draw, where they are set to face either Manchester City or Sporting CP as they continue their pursuit of European glory.

