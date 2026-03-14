Images of Jackson’s red card tackle in the Leverkusen-Bayern match have ignited debate among fans and pundits alike

The Chelsea loanee’s poor challenge has raised questions about his composure and discipline on the pitch

Jackson’s sending-off could affect Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga campaign and Champions League ambitions

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Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card during Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga encounter with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, March 14.

The Senegalese forward, on loan from Stamford Bridge, was handed his marching orders in the first half for a reckless lunge on Martin Terrier at the BayArena.

Nicolas Jackson took early showers during the Bayer Leverkusen-Bayern Munich Bundesliga match. Image credit: Pau Barrena/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection

Source: Getty Images

Jackson had been selected to lead Bayern’s attack ahead of star striker Harry Kane, who was named among the substitutes as the German champions fell behind inside six minutes to Leverkusen’s early strike.

Despite the setback, Jackson has been a regular contributor during his loan spell, making 24 appearances and netting seven goals, including four in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League, as Transfermarkt data shows.

Most of Jackson’s outings have come from the bench, with Kane typically occupying the starting role, as GOAL noted.

Bayern held as Nicolas Jackson sees red

Despite Nicolas Jackson’s early dismissal, Leverkusen failed to capitalise on their home advantage, as the game ended 1-1.

Aleix Garcia put Kasper Hjulmand’s side ahead in the 6th minute before the Senegalese was sent off in the 42nd.

Hjulmand’s men, who are still reeling from a midweek Champions League disappointment, with Premier League leaders Arsenal drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty by former Chelsea star Kai Havertz, saw Luis Diaz equalise for Vincent Kompany's side in the 69th minute.

Leverkusen will now travel to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, aiming to overturn the deficit and reach the quarter-finals, having lost all six previous last-16 ties in European competition.

See Nicolas Jackson's tackle that got him sent off against Bayer Leverkusen below.

Nicolas Jackson was sent off in Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, March 14. Image credit: TouchlineX

Source: Twitter

Fans react to Jackson's red card

Meanwhile, Jackson’s red card has sparked strong reactions among fans on X.

One supporter, @AjahElubeh, wrote:

“I was not surprised when I saw the tackle.”

Another, @Churchill, commented:

“This is a career-ending tackle from Jackson. He can do better.”

@Jrey added:

“Chelsea being Chelsea in Germany. Jackson is still a Chelsea player and he’s still showing indiscipline.”

@CindyPremium wrote:

''Jackson seeing red and leaving Chelsea a man down. Whatever the moment, the timing could not be worse.''

@Xpirit also reacted:

''Nicolas is a very unfortunate player, there was literally no need for the tackle.''

Nicolas Jackson could return to Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich’s summer loan arrival, Nicolas Jackson, might encounter an unexpected turn of events before fully establishing himself with the German club.

Widespread reports suggest the Bundesliga giants could even consider sending the striker back to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Source: YEN.com.gh