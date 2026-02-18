Harry Kane has become the third fastest to 500 career goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo by reaching the milestone

Only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski reached 500 goals faster, placing Kane among football’s most elite scorers

Kane’s journey from loan spells to record-breaking striker highlights his consistency, dedication, and world-class finishing

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues to rewrite the record books. The English captain has recently added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of personal accolades.

According to Transfermarkt, Kane has become the third fastest player in history to reach 500 career goals, accomplishing the feat in 10 fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo.

This remarkable milestone places Kane among an elite group of footballers who have consistently delivered goals at an extraordinary rate.

Only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski reached 500 career goals faster in the modern era, highlighting Kane’s consistency and scoring prowess, as Bavarian Football Works noted.

Kane among fastest players to 500 goals

Lionel Messi – 632 games Robert Lewandowski – 730 games Harry Kane – 743 games Cristiano Ronaldo – 753 games Luis Suárez – 802 games Zlatan Ibrahimović – 805 games

Kane’s achievement puts him ahead of football heavyweights such as Luis Suárez, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Karim Benzema, cementing his place among the sport’s most prolific scorers.

It is striking how far Messi is ahead of the others, reaching the milestone in almost a hundred fewer matches than Lewandowski, Kane, and Ronaldo.

While Messi’s early debut at FC Barcelona gave him a head start, the comparison underscores the sheer magnitude of his talent.

Meanwhile, Kane and Lewandowski had to climb through the ranks before joining clubs capable of supporting such goal-scoring feats.

Speaking of Harry Kane, between 2010 and 2013, the England international had to embark on four different loan spells at League One side Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City before Mauricio Pochettino handed him his first real Tottenham opportunity in the 2014/15 season.

Kane grabbed the favour with both hands, netting 31 goals across 51 games during that campaign, and by the time he left Spurs in 2023, the lethal forward had racked up 280 goals in 435 matches, as Transfermarkt data show.

As for the Polish attacker, he managed to boost his goal tally after arriving at Borussia Dortmund in 2010 at the age of 22, going on to record 103 strikes before joining Bayern Munich, where he registered 344 goals in 375 matches.

Kane's milestone is more than just a number; it is a testament to his quality, consistency, and world-class finishing ability, and it proves that he belongs in the conversation alongside the very best of his generation.

Harry Kane’s red-hot form continues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Harry Kane’s exceptional 2025/26 season following Bayern Munich’s commanding 5-1 Bundesliga triumph over TSG Hoffenheim.

The former Tottenham talisman was once again at the heart of the action, scoring a stunning brace that showcased his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and relentless consistency, underlining why he is one of the most feared forwards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

