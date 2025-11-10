Cameroonian footballer Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has found himself in the middle of controversy in Russia after reports surfaced linking him to a cheating scandal

The Dynamo Moscow star was allegedly caught in the act by his partner, a Russian influencer, who reportedly called the police following the incident

Moumi has been included in Cameroon’s squad for their crucial CAF World Cup Qualifier playoff against DR Congo on November 13 in Rabat

Russia-based Cameroon international Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has found himself at the centre of a storm after a video surfaced online showing him involved in a domestic altercation.

The Dynamo Moscow winger, known for his quiet persona on and off the pitch, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is embroiled in a cheating scandal in Russia. Photo credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images, @MickyJnr_/X and @Nikkiseey/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu involved in cheating scandal

The incident reportedly occurred at the Moscow apartment the 31-year-old shares with his partner, Russian influencer Nikki Seey.

According to circulating footage, Ngamaleu, dressed in Cameroon training shorts, was seen standing outside the apartment in a heated exchange with security personnel.

Nikki is said to have arrived at the scene with a friend after learning that the footballer had brought another woman into their home.

Upon confrontation, Moumi allegedly attempted to stop them from entering, insisting his “uncle” was inside.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu officially announced his relationship with Nikki Seey in July 2025. Photo credit: @Nikkiseey/Instagram and @Griffe2Foot/X.

Source: Instagram

Suspicious of his claims, Nikki, who turned 25 recently, contacted the police, who later forced entry into the apartment. Inside, they reportedly found another woman trying to cover her face, visibly embarrassed by the situation.

Reports from African football journalist Micky Jnr indicate that Nikki has since moved out, taking her belongings and asking Moumi to vacate the apartment. The matter has also been reported to local authorities for further investigation.

The couple had made their relationship public in July, often sharing affectionate moments on social media.

Many fans believed they were headed toward marriage before this scandal surfaced.

Here's a post on Ngamaleu making his relationship official:

Allegations suggest the Russian influencer discovered incriminating messages that hinted at her partner’s unfaithfulness, which triggered the confrontation.

Below are screenshots of alleged conversations between Ngamaleu and his secret lover:

Public reactions and Ngamaleu's silence

The news has sparked widespread debate across social media, with fans and commentators offering mixed reactions to the unfolding drama.

@KawaggaTony remarked:

"Never marry outside Africa."

@mombwe2 questioned Moumi’s actions:

"Why did he bring a woman into his 'matrimonial home'? Couldn't he rent a lodge or something? Mistake number 1, bro!"

@kaka_Living speculated:

"I think there is a snitch neighbour there."

@mbambo13_nkosie shrugged off the story:

"So what's the big deal?"

So far, Ngamaleu has remained silent on the matter, and Dynamo Moscow has yet to issue an official statement.

The timing is far from ideal for the winger, who has been named in Cameroon’s squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against DR Congo on November 13 in Rabat, according to FIFA.

Below is the squad list for Cameroon ahead of their game against DR Congo:

Meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions are already battling internal tensions between the Cameroon FA, its president Samuel Eto’o, head coach Marc Brys, and the sports ministry, making Ngamaleu’s personal controversy yet another unwanted distraction for the national team.

Boateng splits with girlfriend amid cheating allegations

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jerome Boateng and his girlfriend, Rebecca Silvera, have broken up.

Their split reportedly stemmed from allegations of infidelity involving the former Manchester City and Bayern Munich defender.

Source: YEN.com.gh