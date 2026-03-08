Semenyo could get a huge chance to prove himself when Manchester City face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

The Ghanaian forward has scored 7 goals in 12 matches for City and sits third in the Premier League scoring chart with 15 goals

Real Madrid could miss huge stars like goal machine Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham through injury

Ghanaian journalist Faisal Osman believes Antoine Semenyo has what it takes to shine on the big stage

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will host one of the most anticipated fixtures of the UEFA Champions League on March 11, 2026, when Real Madrid welcome Manchester City for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

For Ghana’s in-form forward, Antoine Semenyo, the encounter could present the perfect opportunity to announce himself on the biggest stage in European football.

Antoine Semenyo is expected to continue his hot form when Manchester City visit Real Madrid on March 11, 2026.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old attacker has enjoyed a remarkable campaign since joining Manchester City in January, quickly becoming one of the Premier League side’s most dangerous attacking stars.

Remarkably, Semenyo has scored seven goals in just 12 appearances for the English champions, according to Flashscore stats.

This impressive return has strengthened his case for a starting role in key matches, signalling his readiness to take on Madrid.

Antoine Semenyo has scored 7 goals for Manchester City since joining from Bournemouth in January 2026.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish giants have built their reputation on assembling some of the finest players the game has ever seen, consistently producing world-class performances in the Champions League.

This season has been no different, with the 15-time European champions boasting an enviable roster filled with elite talent.

However, reports suggest that Real Madrid could be missing a few key names ahead of the crucial encounter. French superstar Kylian Mbappe and England midfielder Jude Bellingham are both doubts due to injury concerns, while Brazilian forward Rodrygo is also sidelined.

Despite those setbacks, Real Madrid still possess immense quality across the pitch. Players such as Vinícius Júnior, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Brahim Díaz remain capable of influencing the game at the highest level.

Antoine Semenyo's biggest European night in Madrid

For Semenyo, coming up against such calibre of opposition only increases the significance of the moment.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Faisal Osman believes the forward has the qualities to rise to the occasion at Santiago Bernabeu.

“Semenyo thrives in big moments. Playing at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid is the kind of challenge that can define a player’s career. If he gets the chance, I believe he can make a strong statement and show why he belongs at the highest level.”

The Ghanaian striker has already demonstrated his ability to perform in England’s top flight this season.

In the Premier League scoring chart, Semenyo currently sits third with 15 goals, trailing only Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, who leads with 22 goals, and Igor Thiago, who has scored 18.

Those numbers underline the form that has made Semenyo one of the standout African players in the major European leagues this season.

A strong display against Real Madrid could further elevate his reputation and strengthen his position within Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

After impressing against English opposition, let's see whether the Black Stars striker can carry his domestic form to Europe.

