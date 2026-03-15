Real Madrid’s Leading Scorer Back in Full Training, Set for Man City Test

Real Madrid could receive a major boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City

Los Blancos carry a strong 3–0 advantage into the second leg after recent wins over Manchester City and Elche CF

Álvaro Carreras is also close to returning for Madrid, while Raúl Asencio remains a fitness doubt ahead of the big match

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Real Madrid have endured a challenging few weeks, dealing with several injuries and a slight dip in performance.

However, their recent results, including a 3–0 victory over Manchester City and a 4–1 win against Elche CF, suggest that things may be turning around.

Now, the situation could improve even further as the Spanish giants appear set to welcome back their talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé could start against Manchester City

According to Diario AS, Mbappé has returned to normal training after struggling with an injury in recent matches.

The French international trained normally with the rest of the squad today and reportedly showed no signs of discomfort or setbacks.

As a result, the report suggests the star forward is highly likely to start against Manchester City in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League next week.

His return would represent a major boost for Los Blancos, who are aiming to protect their three-goal advantage from the first leg.

Considering Manchester City’s attacking threat, Real Madrid may view attack as the best form of defence — an area where Mbappé could play a crucial role.

The Frenchman’s pace and ability to find goalscoring positions could cause serious problems for the English side. His partnership with Vinícius Júnior could also prove decisive.

That said, Real Madrid must remain cautious with Mbappé’s fitness. The club will want to ensure the former Paris Saint-Germain star stays healthy for the decisive stages later in the season — provided they successfully defend their advantage against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could also receive a boost with the possible return of Álvaro Carreras, although Raúl Asencio remains a doubt.

Source: YEN.com.gh