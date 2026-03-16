Otto Addo has named four new players in the Ghana national football team squad for upcoming international friendlies

The Ghana national football team will face Austria national football team and Germany national football team during the international break

The matches are expected to give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess new talents and squad depth ahead of future competitions

Otto Addo has handed out debut call ups for four players, Derrick Luckassen, Patrick Pfeiffer, Marvin Senaya and Daniel Agyei for this month’s international friendlies against Austria and Germany.

The quartet are part of the 26-man squad that have been named by the coach for the two crucial pre-FIFA World Cup preparatory matches.

Otto Addo Calls Up Four New Faces for Black Stars’ Austria and Germany Friendlies

Source: Getty Images

Derrick Luckassen who plays as a centre-back for Pafos FC in Cyprus, is a product of AZ Alkmaar’s academy and has played for PSV, Hertha BSC, Anderlecht, Kasımpaşa, Fatih Karagümrük, and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He won the 2024–25 Cypriot league and scored Pafos’ first Champions League goal.

Marvin Senaya plays for French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre following spells at Strasbourg, Sochaux and Lausanne-Sport having made his professional debut in 2021.

Daniel Agyei plays as a forward and winger Turkish club Kocaelispor. Agyei was born in England where he featured for Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra, Oxford United and Burnley before moving to Turkey.

Making a return to the squad are Inaki Williams, Brandon Thomas Asante, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku.

Ghana will play Austria on Vienna on Match 27 before traveling to Stuttgart to face Germany on March 30, 2026.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders:

Patrick Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC), Derrick Kohn (Union Berlin), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Kojo Oppoong Pepprah (OGC Nice), Jonas Adjetey (VFL Wolfsburg), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Villareal), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre), Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo),

Forwards/Wingers:

Brandon Thomas Asante (Coventry City), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Inaki Williams (Atletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Atalanta), Daniel Agyei (Kocalispor)

More to follow...

Source: YEN.com.gh