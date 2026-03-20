Abdul Fatawu Issahaku won the February Goal of the Month award after a stunning half-volley for Leicester City

The winger’s strike showcasd top-level technique and marked his second monthly award of the 2025/26 season

His standout campaign, featuring goals and assists, has boosted his value and attracted interest from clubs like Atletico Madrid

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been crowned the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for February 2026 after producing a moment of brilliance for Leicester City.

The 22-year-old winger secured the fan-voted award thanks to his stunning half-volley during Leicester’s away fixture against Birmingham City at St Andrew's Stadium on February 7.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wins Championship Goal of the Month for February

Source: Getty Images

The goal highlighted his exceptional technique, as he controlled a loose clearance with his chest on the edge of the box before striking a perfectly timed half-volley that flew past the goalkeeper.

This latest recognition marks his second Goal of the Month award of the 2025/26 campaign, having previously won in August 2025 for an impressive solo effort against Charlton Athletic.

His ability to consistently deliver standout moments has made him one of the most exciting performers in the league this season.

Despite the individual honour, the Ghana international remains focused on helping his team in their ongoing relegation battle.

Speaking after receiving the award, he said:

“Winning this award gives me confidence and makes me want to do more for the team. I always try to score and give assists, so it is nice when your hard work pays off.”

His performances throughout February were a bright spot in an already impressive campaign, with nine goals and seven assists in 37 appearances. Combined with a remarkable long-range goal earlier in the season, his form has attracted interest from top European sides, including Atletico Madrid, while significantly boosting his market value.

Source: YEN.com.gh