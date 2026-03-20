Antoine Semenyo has fired a subtle warning to Arsenal as he prepares for his first major final with Manchester City

The Ghanaian winger has impressed since joining City in January, scoring key goals in the semi-finals to secure a Wembley spot

Semenyo exchanged stories with City legend Peter Barnes, gaining inspiration from past Wembley triumphs

The 2026 EFL Cup Final, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, is shaping up to be a special occasion for Antoine Semenyo, who is preparing to play in the first major final of his career when Manchester City face Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghanaian winger, who joined City from AFC Bournemouth in January, has quickly become an exciting presence in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup.

Semenyo is ready to shine in his first major final as Manchester City face Arsenal at Wembley. Image credit: Molly Darlington/Copa

Source: Getty Images

With a trophy now within touching distance, Semenyo says he is ready to give everything to help the Blues lift the League Cup.

Semenyo eager for first career trophy

Speaking in a fascinating conversation with former City winger Peter Barnes, Semenyo admitted that the upcoming clash against Arsenal will be a completely new experience for him.

As Manchester City's official website stated, the forward revealed that he has never played in a major final before, making the Wembley showdown a particularly meaningful moment in his career.

Despite the pressure that comes with such a big occasion, the Black Stars of Ghana forward insists he is fully prepared to rise to the challenge.

The Ghana international said he is determined to give his all for Manchester City as they chase another domestic trophy.

Watch the video below.

Semenyo's seamless adaptation at Man City

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window, Semenyo has impressed with his pace, direct attacking play, and work rate. His contributions were especially crucial during the semi-final stage of the competition.

According to the BBC, the winger scored the opening goal in City’s crucial 2-0 first-leg victory away to Newcastle United, setting the tone for Pep Guardiola’s side to take control of the tie.

He followed that up with another strong performance in the return leg, as City secured a 3-1 win at home to book their place at Wembley.

That result sparked jubilant scenes among City fans, with the famous “Que Sera, Sera” anthem echoing around the stadium as the team celebrated reaching yet another final under Guardiola.

Antoine Semenyo is getting ready for his maiden career final during Sunday's EFL Cup showdown between Man City and Arsenal. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, during their discussion, Barnes and Semenyo exchanged stories about playing as wingers, the excitement of competing for trophies, and the significance of performing on football’s biggest stages.

For Semenyo, hearing those experiences from a City legend only adds to the anticipation ahead of Sunday’s final.

With Manchester City chasing another piece of silverware, the Ghanaian winger will hope to create a Wembley moment of his own when the Blues take on Arsenal.

Guardiola's first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Semenyo disclosed details of the first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his transfer to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

The former Bournemouth man mentioned that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh