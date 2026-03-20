Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has built an almost unmatched record with a total of 48 titles, making him the player with the most official achievements.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Leo has won the vast majority of the tournaments he has competed in over the course of his more than 20-year career.

With Barcelona, Messi won 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 7 Copa del Rey titles, 4 Champions League titles, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 Club World Cups. With Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel has added 3 trophies: 2 Ligue 1 titles and one French Super Cup.

Although he was unable to win the Champions League with the Parisian club, he had already won it with Barça. However, the Coupe de France (French Cup) eluded him, the only trophy Messi has not won in European soccer (not counting competitions in which he never played), according to Planet Football.

With Inter Miami, he has won four titles: the Leagues Cup (2023), the Supporters' Shield (2024), the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship, and the MLS Cup that same year.

The Argentine star had the chance to add one more to his collection: the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In 2024, they fell in the quarterfinals against Monterrey, in 2025 they reached the semifinals and lost to Vancouver, and most recently in 2026, they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Nashville after a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium in the second leg (0-0 in the first leg). However, due to the away goals rule, they were eliminated, dashing Messi and Inter Miami's dreams of winning this title for the first time.

So, to sum it up, the titles Messi was unable to win are the French Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, although if they manage to qualify, they could return for a rematch in future editions of the tournament since Leo has renewed his contract with Inter Miami through December 2028.

With Argentina, Messi won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics and a U-20 World Cup, but he had to fight hard to win titles with the Albiceleste. After several lost finals, he managed to reach the Finalissima against Italy, win two Copa América titles (2021, 2024), and, of course, the long-awaited 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, on an individual level, and despite having been nominated seven times for his spectacular goals, he has never won a Puskás Award, for example, or finished as the sole top scorer of a World Cup to take home the World Cup Golden Boot, although he has been named twice as the tournament's best player (Golden Ball).

Now, ahead of a new edition of the tournament, Lionel will have the opportunity to defend the title he won in 2022 and, perhaps, to claim this long-awaited honor. In Group J, Argentina will face Algeria on Tuesday, June 16, at Kansas City Stadium. Then, they will play Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday, June 22, and Jordan on Saturday, June 27.

Source: YEN.com.gh