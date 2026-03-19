7 Fastest Players to Reach 50 Champions League Goals

Scoring 50 goals in the Champions League is one of the clearest marks of greatness in European football.

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It takes longevity, quality and the ability to deliver on the biggest stage, and while some stars have needed years to get there, others have reached the milestone at astonishing speed.

YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at the seven fastest players to score 50 Champions League goals, with Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane the latest names to join that elite group.

Both reached the landmark during the Round of 16 in the 2025/26 campaign, with Salah scoring for Liverpool against Galatasaray and Kane netting for Bayern Munich against Atalanta.

Fastest Players to Reach 50 Champions League Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the Champions League’s all-time top scorer with 140 goals in 183 appearances, and he reached the 50-goal mark in 91 matches.

Although six players managed it faster, his nickname, “Mr. Champions League,” says everything about the scale of his dominance in the competition.

By the end of his European career in early 2022, the 40-year-old had won the trophy five times and was widely seen as the greatest player in Champions League history before moving to Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema sits fourth on the Champions League’s all-time scoring list with 90 goals and is sixth for appearances with 152.

The French striker played a major role in Real Madrid’s title-winning campaigns in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

And although he often operated in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, Benzema actually reached 50 Champions League goals sooner than his former teammate, doing so in 88 matches.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has since gone even quicker than both former Real Madrid forwards he is now trying to emulate.

The French superstar scored his 50th Champions League goal in a 3-2 win over Atalanta, the 2023/24 Europa League winners, in a repeat of the 2024 Super Cup clash.

Having previously starred for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe reached the milestone in just 79 appearances, two fewer than Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski

Even at 37, Robert Lewandowski continues to prove his class at the top level of European football.

The Polish striker remains one of the most reliable finishers in the competition and has continued to deliver in front of goal despite the passing years.

This season alone, he has scored four times in nine Champions League matches for Barcelona, taking his overall tally in the tournament to 109 goals in 142 appearances.

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane

Just outside top spot on the list is Lionel Messi, which may surprise some given how often he operated as a creator in the early years of his career rather than as an out-and-out finisher. Even so, the Argentine icon still reached 50 Champions League goals in just 66 matches, another extraordinary achievement in a career full of them.

Harry Kane matched that exact figure, also bringing up 50 goals in 66 games. In doing so, he became the first English player to reach the milestone. Kane scored 21 Champions League goals during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, and has already added 29 more in just two and a half seasons with Bayern Munich.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

For a long time, Ruud van Nistelrooy held the record as the fastest player in Champions League history to reach 50 goals.

One of the deadliest strikers of his generation, the Dutchman mastered the role of the classic penalty-box predator and consistently scored in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Remarkably, though, he never won the tournament and never even reached a final.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has now taken that record away from Van Nistelrooy, reaching 50 Champions League goals faster than anyone before him.

The Manchester City striker has scored at a phenomenal rate, with his goals ranging from towering headers and simple tap-ins to unstoppable long-range strikes. If he maintains anything close to this pace, he could end his career with far more than the one European Cup he currently has to his name.

Source: YEN.com.gh