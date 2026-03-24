Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025–26 season despite having a contract until 2027

The announcement follows a difficult season marked by struggles on the pitch and reported tensions with manager Arne Slot

Salah ends a legendary nine-year spell at Anfield, having established himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history

The football world has been shaken by the news that Mohamed Salah will officially leave Liverpool FC at the end of the current season.

The Egyptian forward confirmed the decision himself on Tuesday evening, releasing an emotional video on social media to announce his impending departure.

Mohamed Salah: Egypt Star to Leave Liverpool at End of the Season

Source: Getty Images

This comes despite Salah signing a contract extension last year that was set to keep him at the club until 2027.

However, speculation over his future has persisted throughout the season amid struggles for both the player and the team following their Premier League triumph.

Tensions also surfaced earlier in the campaign between the 33-year-old and manager Arne Slot, with Salah publicly stating he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club.

Now, with Liverpool’s season still unsettled, Salah has confirmed that his remarkable Anfield journey—defined by record-breaking performances, major trophies, and a legacy as one of the Premier League’s greatest players—is coming to an end.

Salah confirms summer exit

“Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season,” he said.

“I wanted to start by saying that... I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life.

“Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”

Liverpool respond to Salah announcement

Shortly after the video was released, Liverpool issued an official statement confirming the news.

“Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025–26 season.

“The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

The club added that, despite the announcement, Salah remains focused on finishing the season strongly. Celebrations of his legacy and achievements will take place later in the year when he officially bids farewell to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah: Egypt Star to Leave Liverpool at End of the Season

Source: Getty Images

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, has been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League for some time, with those in charge of the division making no secret of their desire to lure him to the Middle East.

It was reported recently that he has already held talks over a possible switch to Al-Ittihad. However, MLS has also emerged as a possible destination for the iconic forward.

Salah overtakes Rooney, reaches historic EPL milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah registered an assist as Liverpool edged past Brighton, moving him ahead of Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s all-time goal contributions chart.

The Egyptian forward’s influential display on Saturday afternoon capped a historic milestone, coming just days after a turbulent week sparked by his explosive interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh