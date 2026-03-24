Opta Sports has projected the likely Premier League winner following Arsenal FC’s setback in the Carabao Cup final

The Gunners were left visibly shaken after their defeat to Manchester City, the very team they are battling in the title race

Both sides will return to league action on the weekend of April 11, when the decisive run-in begins

Opta Sports’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions following Arsenal FC’s damaging and psychologically significant defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal fell 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, losing one of the four trophies they had targeted this season.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Beat Arsenal Lost Carabao Cup Fi

Source: Getty Images

Nico O'Reilly emerged as the unlikely hero, scoring twice to extend Arsenal’s wait for silverware.

While the defeat came in a different competition, questions remain over whether it could impact Arsenal’s mentality in the ongoing title race.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Despite that setback, Opta’s simulations still strongly favour Arsenal to lift the league trophy.

With just seven matches remaining, Arsenal have been given a 97.55% chance of winning their first league title since 2004.

Manchester City, who have a game in hand, trail by nine points and have been assigned a slim 2.45% chance, while all other teams have effectively no chance according to the model.

City’s hopes hinge on winning key fixtures, including their game in hand against Crystal Palace FC and a crucial home clash with Arsenal next month. Victories in both would cut the gap to three points, although the title would still not be entirely within their control.

Speaking after the defeat, Mikel Arteta insisted his side would use the setback as motivation.

“We’ve had a remarkable eight months together, and now there’s an international break. We all go in there with a very hard feeling and pain, and we’re going to use that as fuel for the next two months. We keep going. It’s painful not to give them what they are hoping for and what they are cheering for, but we’ll recover from that,” he said via the club’s official website.

Following the break, Arsenal face Southampton in the FA Cup and Sporting CP in the Champions League before returning to league action against AFC Bournemouth.

They will then host Sporting in the return leg before travelling to the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester City take on Liverpool in the FA Cup and will use their free week to prepare for a league clash with Chelsea FC before hosting Arsenal in a potentially decisive encounter.

Why Semenyo's teammate was ineligible for final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Manchester City had used only one of their January signings in the Carabao Cup final.

Although Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi both impressed, only the Ghana international was eligible to play against Arsenal.

Source: YEN.com.gh