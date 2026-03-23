Antoine Semenyo received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival for Ghana’s doubleheader against Austria and Germany

The warm reception follows the London-born forward’s key role in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal

Semenyo is among the 22 players currently in camp as the Black Stars begin preparations in Vienna for the international friendlies

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Players of the Black Stars gave Antoine Semenyo a reception to remember after his Carabao Cup triumph, as a heartwarming moment in camp quickly spread across social media.

The Manchester City forward arrived in high spirits following his Wembley success, and his teammates made sure the moment did not pass quietly.

Antoine Semenyo receives a guard of honour from Black Stars teammates after winning the Carabao Cup with Man City. Photo credit: @ManCity/X and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Semenyo receives hero's welcome; fans react

In a video now making the rounds online, Semenyo was greeted with a guard of honour as he entered camp.

Both players and members of the technical team lined up to welcome him, applauding and cheering as he jogged through, with playful pats on the back and chants filling the moment.

It was a simple gesture, but one that spoke volumes about the unity within the squad and the respect he has earned. Fans were quick to react online as the clip gained traction.

Watch the video on X:

@Msaniluv wrote:

"Go Black Stars."

@__RiCOWEST added:

"Congratulations, Antoine Semenyo."

@nancybrewgh said:

"Semenyo is now the face of Black Stars. I urge the team to play for him with their hearts, like other nationals do. Let's do this for Ghana n Semenyo."

@_kobbyna summed up:

"Nice one."

The 25-year-old is still riding the wave of his recent success, having played a key role in City’s Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on March 22. Speaking after the final, he shared his excitement.

“First of many! I’m excited; I’m happy. And many more to come!”

His performances, especially on the right flank, drew modest praise from the English media, with many highlighting his energy and direct attacking play.

That same confidence now follows him into national duty.

The Black Stars players go through their paces ahead of their international friendly against Austria on March 27, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana steps up preparations for friendlies

Meanwhile, Ghana’s camp in Vienna marks the start of an important preparation period ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Led by captain Jordan Ayew, the squad continues to assemble ahead of their upcoming matches.

The Black Stars will take on Austria on March 27 before facing Germany three days later, with coach Otto Addo expected to use the games as a dress rehearsal for the global tournament.

More players are expected to report as the team builds towards its first full training session.

With confidence high and momentum on his side, Semenyo will be eager to carry his club form onto the international stage as Ghana seeks to improve on their recent showings at the Mundial.

Semenyo equals Essien's 19-year milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made history by winning the Carabao Cup with Man City.

The 25-year-old became the first Ghanaian to achieve the feat since Michael Essien did so with Chelsea 19 years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh