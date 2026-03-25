Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of the most influential players of his generation, a status reflected in the numerous trophies he collected during his career. Having played alongside and against some of the greatest footballers in history, Drogba has experienced the very highest level of the game—making it all the more surprising that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo featured in his list of the three greatest players of all time.

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Drogba always forged his own path. Best known for his time at Chelsea FC, the powerful striker was never solely defined by goal numbers, but rather by his overall impact on matches. His physical strength allowed him to dominate even the toughest defenders in the Premier League, while his intelligent movement and clinical finishing made him a constant threat. Over time, he became a player that defenders genuinely feared.

Given his pedigree, Drogba’s opinion on the greatest players carries weight. Yet when asked to name his top three during a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, the former Galatasaray SK forward opted for a different trio. Despite Messi’s exploits with Inter Miami CF and Ronaldo’s longevity at Al-Nassr FC, Drogba instead chose Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazário, and Zinedine Zidane.

“Maradona because he gave me the passion for football. Ronaldo because he changed the striker’s game. And Zidane,” Drogba said.

He spoke in admiration of Ronaldo Nazário’s qualities, highlighting his pace and ability to decide games single-handedly, comparing his influence in that era to what Cristiano Ronaldo produces today. On Zidane, Drogba recalled facing his brilliance, noting how effortlessly the Frenchman could evade tight marking, moving the ball before opponents could even close him down.

Despite his decorated career, Drogba never had the opportunity to play alongside any of the three legends. However, he did face Ronaldo Nazário’s Real Madrid CF twice while at Olympique de Marseille, losing on both occasions, with Zidane also featuring in those encounters.

In 2005, Zidane again proved decisive as part of a star-studded France side, including Thierry Henry, that defeated Ivory Coast 3-0 in a friendly. As for Maradona, Drogba never faced the Argentine icon, widely considered one of the greatest players in football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh