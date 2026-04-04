James Rodriguez was hospitalised for 72 hours after suffering severe dehydration following Colombia’s defeat to France national football team

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed the issue was not injury-related and occurred after the match in extreme heat conditions

The midfielder is recovering well, with medical staff maintaining close contact with Minnesota United FC as he continues his progress

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Former Real Madrid midfielder and Colombia icon James Rodriguez was rushed to hospital following his country’s 3–1 defeat to France national football team.

On Sunday, March 29, Rodríguez was unable to prevent Colombia from falling to the two-time world champions in Maryland, as a brace from Desire Doue and a first-half strike by Marcus Thuram secured a 3–1 victory for Didier Deschamps’ side.

James Rodriguez taken to hospital as Colombia issue official statement

Source: Getty Images

Players had to contend with temperatures reaching 26 degrees, conditions that ultimately contributed to Rodríguez being hospitalised for 72 hours after showing signs of severe dehydration.

On Thursday, April 2, the Colombian Football Federation confirmed that the 34-year-old did not exhibit symptoms until he returned to Minneapolis, where he currently plays his club football for Minnesota United FC.

“The Colombian Football Federation, through its medical staff and the National Teams Directorate, wishes to inform the public and media about the health status of the captain of the Colombian National Team: James Rodríguez,” the statement read.

“It has been confirmed, after establishing communication with a medical centre in the state of Minnesota, that the midfielder has been under professional observation due to a non-sports-related medical condition.

“The day after the match against France, the player presented with severe dehydration that required hospitalisation for the past 72 hours for preventative and recovery monitoring.”

The federation also clarified that the issue was not linked to any previous injuries, despite Rodríguez’s history of muscle problems.

“It is important to clarify that this situation is not related to musculoskeletal injuries, nor is it linked to his football activities,” the statement added.

“Fortunately, the current medical report indicates a favourable evolution and steady improvement.

“The Colombian National Team’s medical staff maintains constant and coordinated communication with Minnesota United FC to closely monitor his progress.

“From the FCF, we wish James a speedy and full recovery.”

James Rodriguez Taken to Hospital as Colombia Issue Official Statement

Source: Getty Images

Rodríguez played 63 minutes in the defeat to France, having also featured for the same duration three days earlier in a 2–1 loss to Croatia national football team in Florida.

Colombia are set to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where they have been drawn in a group alongside Portugal national football team, DR Congo national football team, and Uzbekistan national football team.

James speaks on Ballon d’Or favourite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that James Rodriguez has opened up about why his former teammate Dani Carvajal should have won the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Los Blancos' stars Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham are strong contenders for the prize, thanks to their outstanding performances for the club in La Liga this season.

As the football awards gala approaches in October, other names are also emerging.

Source: YEN.com.gh