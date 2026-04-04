Taufik Seidu made his senior debut for Atletico Madrid in a 2–1 loss to FC Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday evening

Barcelona came from behind to win, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski after Atletico were reduced to ten men

The 18-year-old, a product of Atletico’s academy, has represented Spain at youth levels but remains eligible to play for Ghana

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Ghanaian midfielder Taufik Seidu made his long-awaited first appearance for Atletico Madrid against FC Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday evening.

Seidu, who has been training and travelling with Diego Simeone’s squad since the start of the 2025/26 season, finally earned his debut in a tough home defeat to the league leaders.

Ghanaian wonderkid Taufik Seidu makes Atletico Madrid debut against Barcelona in La Liga clash

Source: Getty Images

FC Barcelona secured a 2–1 comeback victory at the Estadio Metropolitano to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 39th minute through a superb finish from Giuliano Simeone, but the visitors responded before halftime when Marcus Rashford scored a fine equaliser in the 42nd minute.

The hosts were reduced to ten men just before the break after Nico Gonzalez was sent off for a foul on Lamine Yamal, forcing Atletico to play the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage.

Despite being a man down, Atletico held firm until late on, when substitute Robert Lewandowski struck the decisive goal in the 87th minute to secure all three points for Barcelona.

Seidu, regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Europe at just 18, was introduced by Simeone in the 68th minute, replacing Clément Lenglet.

The teenager has been part of the Atletico Madrid academy since moving to Spain with his parents at the age of nine.

Although he has represented Spain at U15, U16, U17, and U18 levels, Seidu remains eligible to play for Ghana at any senior level.

Source: YEN.com.gh