Former Ghana captain C. K. Akonnor has ruled himself out of contention to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Akonnor, now in charge of one of Kenya’s most successful clubs, had been linked with the vacant role alongside a handful of local tacticians

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has indicated that a new head coach will be appointed within the next two weeks

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Charles Kwabla Akonnor has turned down the chance to potentially replace Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Ghana captain has made it clear he will not return for a second stint, choosing instead to focus on his current job in Kenya despite growing speculation following Addo’s dismissal.

Former Ghana Captain CK Akonnor Rejects Black Stars Coaching Role After Otto Addo's Sack. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Akonnor's links to the Black Stars hot seat began after Ghana parted ways with Addo just over two months before the World Cup after a run of poor results.

The decision followed a 2-1 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart, which capped a disappointing stretch that included a heavy 5-1 loss to Austria.

CK Akonnor responds to Black Stars links

As the search for a new coach began, Akonnor quickly emerged as one of the names linked with the role, having previously led the Black Stars between 2020 and 2021.

However, he has now distanced himself from the position, as cited by Flashscore.

“I am with Gor Mahia. I’m very happy. I’m doing well,” Akonnor said after his side’s Premier League game against Kariobangi Sharks.

Akonnor stressed that his attention is firmly on his current assignment with Gor Mahia, where he is chasing league success.

“We are fighting for the title, and that is where my focus is, and so nothing comes before that. I was once the coach of the national team. If there’s a link, it’s not anything negative.

While the former Wolfsburg midfielder distanced himself from the vacant Black Stars job, he openly declared his support for the national team ahead of the global competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It’s not anything bad. It’s good. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I love the national team. I will support them in the World Cup. And that will be it. But for now, my focus is on Gor Mahia.”

Former Ghana Captain CK Akonnor Rejects Black Stars Coaching Role After Otto Addo's Sack. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

A look at Akonnor's coaching credentials

A former midfielder who spent much of his playing career in Germany, Akonnor moved into coaching immediately after retirement and holds both CAF License A and UEFA License B qualifications.

He has managed top Ghanaian clubs, including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, guiding the latter to Normalisation Cup Tier 1 success, and later handled the Black Stars for nearly two years, recording four wins, four draws, and four defeats in 12 matches.

The 52-year-old is now in charge of Gor Mahia, where he has made a strong start, leading the side to the top of the Kenyan Premier League with 57 points from 26 games, just ahead of AFC Leopards.

His decision to opt out of the Black Stars job further narrows the options for the Ghana Football Association, who are expected to name a new coach within two weeks.

Joachim Löw shuts down Black Stars links

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joachim Löw addressed speculation linking him to the Black Stars job.

He has now shut down the rumours, effectively ending hopes of replacing Otto Addo.

Source: YEN.com.gh