Three names have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Among them is a tactician from the Iberian Peninsula, with the GFA Executive Council set to meet this week to deliberate

With the World Cup just two months away, the GFA is expected to appoint a coach on a short-term deal before making a long-term decision after the tournament

The race to replace Otto Addo is reaching a critical stage, with the Ghana Football Association Executive Council set to meet this week to choose the next Black Stars coach.

The meeting, reportedly scheduled for April 7, comes at a critical point for Ghana’s World Cup preparations.

With just 65 days to the start of the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the pressure is mounting to settle on a new direction.

Three leading candidates, including a top coach from the Iberian Peninsula, are tipped as frontrunners to replace Otto Addo as Ghana coach. Photos by Kevin Dietsch, Alex Grimm and Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Addo’s dismissal has left little time to rebuild, and many Ghanaians believe the decision came too late.

Ghana are due to open their campaign against Panama on June 17, with limited opportunities for warm-up matches.

Who replaces Otto Addo? 3 favourites emerge

According to Citi Sports, three candidates have emerged out of the lot, although their identities remain undisclosed.

The Executive Council is expected to review the options and settle on a preferred choice during the meeting.

Seasoned sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo reports that the focus is on a short-term appointment to steer the team through the World Cup.

Below is Akoto's report on X:

He adds that Hervé Renard is still the preferred option among those handling the Black Stars, despite his current role with Saudi Arabia.

Another strong contender is believed to be from the Iberian Peninsula, with early signs pointing to former Portugal and South Korea coach Paulo Bento.

The experienced gaffer, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite coaches, is believed to be among the more than 600 coaches to have applied for the vacant position.

GFA president Kurt Okraku lists three requirements Otto Addo's successor as Black Stars coach must possess. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X and Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kurt outlines qualities for next Ghana coach

GFA president Kurt Okraku has made it clear what the federation is looking for in the next manager.

"Hopefully, this next one will be that one that will give everyone the confidence. He will be the person with the good record of having managed at the club level and hopefully at the national team level, who would be someone who has won trophies and generally would be someone who will bring confidence to the changing room," he said.

Ghanasoccernet reports that the April 7 meeting is widely seen as a turning point, as the GFA moves to restore stability and belief within the squad ahead of the global showpiece.

The Black Stars are expected to regroup in May for a friendly against Mexico before wrapping up their preparations with another test against Wales on June 2, according to Flashscore.

Ex-Ghana captain snubs Black Stars job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Kwabla Akonnor has ruled himself out of replacing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The former Ghana captain, now managing a top club in Kenya, had been linked with the role alongside other local tacticians.

Source: YEN.com.gh