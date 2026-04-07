Seven Eritrea players reportedly disappeared in South Africa shortly after helping the team reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Eritrea defeated Eswatini 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round of the qualifiers, marking their first competitive match in six years

The team has long faced challenges with players disappearing during overseas assignments, largely linked to the political situation in Eritrea

Up to seven Eritrean players have reportedly gone missing in South Africa just days after securing a historic place in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eritrea returned to competitive action for the first time in 19 years during the qualifiers, defeating Eswatini 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

The first leg, played in Morocco, ended 2-0 in Eritrea’s favour, before they completed the job with a 2-1 victory at Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba.

Seven Eritrean players reportedly go missing in South Africa. Photo: @MickyJnr.

Source: Twitter

Why Eritrean players often defect

Eritrea have featured in very few international matches in recent years and have frequently withdrawn from CAF competitions.

A key reason is the government’s concern that home-based players may defect while abroad, a situation that has occurred multiple times, including during a trip to Uganda in 2019.

Since gaining independence, Eritrea has operated as a one-party state with a highly militarised system, facing internal repression and strained relations with neighbouring nations.

The pattern appears to have repeated itself again, with South African outlet IOL reporting that seven players refused to return home after the qualifiers.

Of the 10 locally based players who travelled, only Ablelom Teklezgi, Nahom Tadese, and Romel Abdu have reportedly returned, the BBC reported.

According to the same report, more than 60 Eritrean players have sought asylum abroad during international assignments since 2009.

An Eritrean fan, Afiye, reacted to the situation, saying:

“Sad indeed. This pattern hurts the players the most. The majority never become professionals abroad and often end up trapped in low-wage exploitation or modern slavery in the West, thinking they chose freedom. It also stalls any real revival of local Eritrean football, where talents dream of proper careers but see their opportunities destroyed. The regime's indefinite national service and repression create this tragedy, not the players themselves.”

Eritrea players celebrate after beating Eswatini in 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo: @MickyJnr.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, African sports journalist Micky Junior reports that the seven Eritrean players who failed to return home did so after being promised opportunities abroad.

According to him, an agent is believed to have assured them of finding clubs and helping improve their life situation.

Other 2027 AFCON qualifying results

Elsewhere in the preliminary round, Burundi national football team defeated Chad national football team 8-0 on aggregate, while Ethiopia national football team overcame Sao Tome and Principe national football team 4-0.

Somalia national football team progressed with a 1-0 win over Mauritius national football team, and South Sudan national football team beat Djibouti national football team 4-1. Meanwhile, Lesotho national football team edged Seychelles national football team 2-1.

The six victorious teams now advance to join 42 higher-ranked nations in the next stage of qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Morocco confident on winning AFCON case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco is confident CAS will confirm them as the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

The country's FA president, Fouzi Lekjaa, says official reports, video evidence, and CAF rules all support their claim.

Source: YEN.com.gh