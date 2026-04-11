Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo found the net again for Al-Nassr, continuing his outstanding scoring form in the Saudi Pro League

The goal took his tally to 98 in just 101 league appearances, moving him closer to Abderrazak Hamdallah’s long-standing record

Ronaldo’s strike also lifted him to 24 goals for the season, placing him third in the scoring charts behind Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones

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Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, maintained his prolific scoring run in the Saudi Pro League, further cementing his status as one of the league’s top performers despite his age.

The Portuguese icon netted again in Saturday’s Matchday 28 clash against Al-Akhdoud, underlining his continued influence in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Edges Closer to Abderrazak Hamdallah Record with Latest Goal

Source: Getty Images

His performances continue to draw significant attention, with fans and media closely following his impact each time he features in Saudi Arabia.

The experienced forward broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, calmly placing his finish into the bottom-left corner after meeting a perfectly timed through pass that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

That strike took Cristiano Ronaldo to 24 goals in 24 league appearances, further highlighting his consistency in front of goal.

The finish showcased his trademark composure and sharp instincts, as he latched onto a well-timed attacking move, drove forward with intent, and calmly slotted home to give Al-Nassr the lead.

The goal also lifted his tally to 98 in just 101 league games, moving him within close reach of Abderrazak Hamdallah’s long-standing record.

A brace in the same match would have seen him reach the 100-goal mark at a record pace, matching the milestone previously achieved by the former Al-Ittihad striker.

The strike also lifted his season total to 24 goals, placing him third in the league’s scoring charts behind Julian Quinones of Al-Qadisiyah (26 goals) and Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli (27 goals).

Source: YEN.com.gh