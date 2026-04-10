Argentine international Lautaro Martínez set to miss two weeks due to a muscle strain in his left leg

Inter's title race remains strong despite Martínez's injury after struggling in his previous absence

Fans are divided over the club's fitness management, questioning preparations for recurring injuries

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Inter have confirmed that Lautaro Martínez has sustained a fresh injury, with reports in Italy suggesting the striker will be out for around two weeks after suffering a muscle strain in his left leg.

The examinations identified a mild strain in the soleus muscle, with the club adding that his condition will continue to be monitored over the coming days.

Big blow for Serie A table-toppers Inter Milan as Lautaro Martinez faces a time-out. Image credit: Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter

Source: Getty Images

The Serie A leaders released an official update on Friday, April 10, explaining that the Argentine forward underwent medical checks at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano.

Lautaro Martinez to be out for 2 weeks

However, Italian outlet Sky Sport Italia reports that the Nerazzurri captain is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of a fortnight.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Inter, given that Martínez had only just returned from a previous lay-off. The forward made an immediate impact on his comeback, scoring twice in a commanding 5-2 victory over Roma last weekend.

His earlier absence had already affected Inter’s rhythm. During that spell on the treatment table, the Milan giants managed just two wins in seven matches, alongside three draws and two defeats.

Despite that dip, they remain firmly in control of the Serie A title race with 72 points in 31 games, sitting seven points clear of Napoli with seven games left to play.

Simone Inzaghi’s side now face a tricky fixture away to Cesc Fabregas’ Como on Sunday, April 12, where they will once again have to cope without their talismanic striker.

According to Transfermarkt, Martínez has been instrumental this season, leading the Serie A scoring charts with 16 goals in 26 appearances.

Lautaro Martinez's absence is not expected to derail Inter Milan's Serie A title ambitions. Image credit: Quality Images-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Fans divided over Inter’s injury issues

Meanwhile, the latest setback has sparked debate among supporters, with some questioning the club’s fitness management while others remain cautiously optimistic.

One fan, identified as Lo Zio, suggested the impact of Martínez’s absence might be softened if Marcus Thuram maintains his recent form.

''As long as Thuram plays like against Roma, it wouldn't be that catastrophic. The problem is that Thuram will go back to playing like a Leao without Lautaro.''

Another supporter, Nacim Ismail, voiced frustration at the recurring nature of such injuries, questioning the preparation methods of the technical staff and pointing to similarities with previous muscle problems within the squad.

''What kind of preparation does the technical staff do? Unbelievable... It was the same problem.''

A third fan named Il Sinoco reacted:

''This year we're having a ton of injuries. Maybe it's time we started asking ourselves some questions.''

With the title race entering its decisive phase, Inter will be hoping Martínez’s absence is brief and that their depth can carry them through a crucial period.

Samuel Eto'o shared an iconic Inter moment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Eto'o relived a glorious throwback moment with Sulley Ali Muntari from their 2010 UEFA Champions League triumph.

The Cameroonian legend took to social media to share the nostalgic memory, delighting fans with a glimpse of their historic success.

Source: YEN.com.gh