Hull City are closely monitoring Senegalese midfielder Seydi Ababacar Diouck after an impressive trial spell with the club

The 18-year-old impressed with his technical quality, composure, and versatility while operating mainly as a central midfielder with attacking flexibility

Although no deal has been confirmed, the player’s trial was facilitated by Jock Mevlut Kwesi Charlson and his progress continues to attract attention

Hull City are reportedly showing strong interest in highly-rated Senegalese midfielder Seydi Ababacar Diouck following an impressive trial spell with the club.

The 18-year-old, who currently plays for AS Pikine, is said to have impressed the coaching staff with his composure on the ball, technical quality, and maturity well beyond his age.

Hull City Tracking Senegalese Youngster Following Standout Trial Spell

Source: Twitter

Operating mainly as a central midfielder, Diouck showcased versatility and strong tactical awareness throughout the trial, with his ability to also feature in more advanced roles highlighting his long-term potential.

The opportunity for the youngster to train and trial in England was arranged by Jock Mevlut Kwesi Charlson, who played a key role in facilitating the move and providing a pathway for exposure in Europe.

"I first came across Seydi through contacts in Senegal while monitoring young midfield talent," Kwesi Charlson told YEN.com.gh.

"What stood out immediately was his composure, especially for someone so young. He plays with a calmness and intelligence that you don’t often see at 17, and his left foot gives him a natural advantage in midfield."

Speaking on Seydi's readiness for European football, Chalrson remarked:

"It became clear over the past year. His consistency improved, his decision-making became sharper, and he started to influence games more. I felt he had reached a level where testing himself in a European environment would be the natural next step."

Hull City are known for their focus on emerging talent, and Diouck’s profile is understood to fit well within their long-term recruitment strategy as they continue building for the future.

Although no formal agreement has been reached, sources indicate the club are continuing to monitor his progress closely following the trial period.

With interest growing, Seydi Ababacar Diouck could emerge as another exciting talent from Senegal’s rich football pipeline as he looks to take the next step in his professional development.

Kelvin Nkrumah undergoes trials at Hull City

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Medeama SC’s highly rated youngster Kelvin Nkrumah is currently on trial with Hull City, as the promising teenager continues his push toward a move into European football.

The 18-year-old winger has emerged as one of Ghana’s brightest young prospects following his rapid development in recent years.

The trial was arranged by Turkish-Ghanaian super scout Jock-Kwesi Mevlüt Charlson, who is the Chief Executive Officer of recruitment agency, G2T Global.

Kelvin Nkrumah with super scout Jock-Kwesi Mevlüt Charlson at Hull City training grounds. Photo: Jock-Mevlüt Kwesi Charlson

Source: Twitter

KofCity FC forward joins Egyptian side

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KofCity FC have confirmed the departure of forward Emmanuel Nyarko, who has signed with Egyptian club Egy Salloum.

Nyarko, who played a pivotal role in KofCity FC's third-placed finish in the Akuapem North League last season, is expected to bring his talents to the Egyptian side.

Source: YEN.com.gh